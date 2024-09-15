Video Shows How Rescuers Pulled Out Car Stuck In Flooded Faridabad Underpass

Rescue teams used life jackets and water tubes to pull out the car

A new video has surfaced showing how the rescuers pulled out the car that got stuck in the flooded underpass in Faridabad, leading to the death of its two occupants on Friday night. The victims -- Viraj (26), a cashier at a private bank branch in Faridabad, and 48-year-old manager Punyashray Sharma were returning home in Greater Faridabad from Gurugram when their car got stuck in the flooded Old Faridabad Railway underpass around 11:50 pm.

The 3-minute video shows police and rescue teams trying to pull out the submerged car, a Mahindra XUV 700, using life jackets and water tubes.

They also tied a rope to the car to take it out of the inundated area.

A police official said a passersby had attempted to help the duo stuck in the car and after a lot of efforts, managed to get them out but Viraj died on the spot. Punyashray was taken to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, rains throughout Friday inundated the underpass and cars were warned against entering it. They said the XUV 700 entered the underpass ignoring all warnings and water gushed into the vehicle.

"A barricade was put up at the entrance of the underpass since it was waterlogged. The occupants of the SUV were told by police officers to take a different route," police sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar told the news agency PTI.

"But they removed the barricade and attempted to go through the underpass. The car's doors got locked as it got stuck in the water and the duo died by drowning," he said.