Cleaning Staff Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girls Inside Thane School Toilet

Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted at an English medium school by a cleaning staff in Maharashtra's Thane. The incident has triggered massive protests, with residents blocking the Mumbai rail route at Badalpur railway station, bringing train services to a standstill.

Visuals showed protesters pelting stones at cops as they fled across the railway tracks.

The two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male cleaning staff member inside the girls' toilet at their school on August 16. The accused has since been arrested after an FIR was filed against him.

The school's response to the incident has done little to quell the fury of the parents and local residents. Although the school administration has suspended the principal and dismissed the class teacher and nanny involved, parents remain dissatisfied.

Many parents believe that the school has failed to take full responsibility for the safety of their children, and they are particularly incensed by the lack of an official apology or assurance from the school management.

Investigations by the police have uncovered significant lapses in the school's security measures. The probe has revealed that there were no female attendants present in the girls' toilets, a basic safety requirement in any educational setting. Additionally, many of the school's CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sexual assault cases. He has also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to submit a proposal today to take the case to a fastrack court.