41 Students Of Thane School Hospitalised After Eating Mid-Day Meal

Students were taken to the Kalwa hospital for observation. (Representation)

Forty-one students of a civic school in Thane have been hospitalised after they showed symptoms of food poisoning on Thursday, an official said.

The children from the school in the Diva-Agasan area complained of upset stomachs after having the mid-day meal on the premises. All are stable, said the senior official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A team of doctors from the corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa was sent to the school to provide preliminary treatment.

Later, 41 students were taken to the Kalwa hospital for observation, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) GG Godepure.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the trouble began after students from Standards V to VII consumed the 'khichdi' (a rice and lentil dish) served to them as part of the mid-day meal.

"All the students are stable now," he said.

The TMC chief said that officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected the kitchen and other cooking facilities and collected samples of the khichdi. Action will taken after an inquiry, said Rao.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)