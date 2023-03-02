Bank Treasurer Robbed Of Rs 16 Lakh By 2 Men In Rajasthan

Efforts are being made to identify the car through CCTV footage, Police (Representational)

Two men robbed a bank's treasurer of Rs 16 lakh while he was taking the cash in a bag on his motorcycle from one branch to another in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, who are yet to be identified, were in a car and robbed the treasurer near Nahar Magra when he was on his way from the bank's main branch in Aasind to its regional rural branch to deposit the cash, Badnore SHO Jagdish Prasad said.

He said a case of robbery has been registered against two unidentified accused and efforts are being made to identify the car through CCTV footage.

