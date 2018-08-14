Bank Cashier Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh

A 32-year-old bank cashier was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said today.
Rajnish Karwariya - a cashier in a co-operative bank in Banda, around 180 km south of Lucknow - was returning home after having dinner at a roadside eatery late last night. The three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants, who apparently wanted to loot Karwariya, shot him and fled from the spot, a police officer said.
Karwariya was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.
A case has been registered against unknown assailants and an investigation is on, he added.
