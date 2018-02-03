54-Year-Old Man Killed Over Re 1 In Thane

The victim allegedly paid Re 1 less to the shopkeeper which led to an argument between the two.

Others | | Updated: February 03, 2018 16:46 IST
The accused has been arrested and charged with murder, police said. (Representational image)

Thane: 

A 54-year old man from Kalyan town in Thane was killed after a quarrel over Re 1, police said today.

The incident took place late last night when the victim, Manohar Gamne (54), went to buy eggs at a neighbourhood shop in Rambaugh, said Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar.

Mr Gamne allegedly paid Re 1 less to the shopkeeper which led to an argument between the two. The shopkeeper abused the victim, the police official said.

The victim and his son later went to the shopkeeper to ask him why he hurled abuses. This led to another round of verbal exchanges during which the shopkeeper's son repeatedly kicked and punched Mr Gamne, leading to his instant death, the official said.

The accused, Sudhkar Prabhu (45), has been arrested and charged with murder, Mr Narkar said.

