54-Year-Old Man Killed Over Re 1 In Thane

A 54-year old man from Kalyan town in Thane was killed after a quarrel over Re 1, police said today.
Highlights
- Man allegedly paid Re 1 less to the shopkeeper for eggs: Police
- Shopkeeper's son assaulted the victim, leading to his death, police say
- Accused has been arrested and charged with murder
The incident took place late last night when the victim, Manohar Gamne (54), went to buy eggs at a neighbourhood shop in Rambaugh, said Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar.
Mr Gamne allegedly paid Re 1 less to the shopkeeper which led to an argument between the two. The shopkeeper abused the victim, the police official said.
The accused, Sudhkar Prabhu (45), has been arrested and charged with murder, Mr Narkar said.