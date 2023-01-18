2 Attack College Student In Maharashtra Over Friendship With Girl: Report

The college students was admitted to a local hospital, the police said (representational)

An 18-year-old collegian from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra was beaten up by two of his classmates over his friendship with a girl student, police said on Wednesday.

The two students stopped the victim near the gate of their college and questioned him over the issue on Tuesday evening.

As the argument escalated, they punched and kicked the youth, leaving him injured, police said.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Nobody is arrested so far, he said.

