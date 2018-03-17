11-Year-Old Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Child "The newborn baby had some health problems and has been admitted to a government-run children's hospital," a police official said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girl, who was eight months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl. (Representational image) Rajkot: An eleven-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by six persons, today gave birth to a baby girl at the government hospital here.



While four of the accused were arrested earlier, remaining two were arrested today, police said.



Nanji Javiya (67) and Arvind Kubawat (60) were arrested in the case on March 13 on the basis of the complaint lodged by the survivor's mother at Bhaktinagar police station.



Their questioning revealed that a total of six persons had raped the girl on separate occasions, police said.



Vijanand Ahir, who is visually impaired, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested two days ago, while Vipul Chavda (40) and Govind Sakariya (61) were arrested today, police said.



The girl, who was eight months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl.



"The victim's condition is stable. The newborn baby had some health problems and has been admitted to a government-run children's hospital," a police official said.



