"Desh ki raksha mein iss balidaan ke liye aapke karodon bhai bahut kritagya hain..."

(For your sacrifice in defence of the nation, crores of your brothers are very grateful...)

These are the exact words used by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to thank and comfort Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, whose son, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, laid down his life in defence of the nation on December 16, 1971. It was a hand-written letter that the late Prime Minister penned on December 24, just eight days after the 21-year-old tank squadron commander of the Indian Army's 17 Poona Horse armoured regiment was killed in action.

The letter Indira Gandhi wrote to Arun Khetarpal's father in 1971 (Courtesy: Mukesh Khetarpal)

'Ikkis', The 21-Year-Old Hero of Basantar

Arun Khetarpal was not only the hero of the Battle of Basantar, widely regarded as the second-biggest tank battle since World War 2. His bravery also allowed India to enforce a ceasefire the very next day, on December 17, giving modern India its greatest military victory till then.

Arun's story has now been made into a film 'Ikkis' (meaning '21', denoting his tender age at the time), starring Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and directed by Sriram Raghavan. Late film star Dharmendra has played the role of Arun's father, his final screen appearance.

A photo of Arun Khetarpal (Courtesy: Mukesh Khetarapal)

Indira Gandhi's Recognition

Khetarpal's martyrdom also contributed to elevating Indira Gandhi to the status of 'liberator' of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister who 'partitioned' Pakistan, handing it a decisive defeat. It is no surprise, therefore, that she chose to write this short but heartfelt letter to Arun Khetarpal's family by hand, and also within days of his passing. It showed her personal gratitude for his service to the nation.

The letter was shared with this author by Arun Khetarpal's younger brother, Mukesh, who has preserved and honoured Arun's memory and legacy for decades now, with great love, respect and diligence.

'Grateful For Sacrifice'

Written on the original letterhead of 'Pradhan Mantri Bhawan' or Prime Minister's House in New Delhi, here is the entire text of the letter -

"Main Bharat ki janata ki ore se aur apna, humdardi aur santvana ka sandesh bhej rahi hun. Aapke shok aur ranj mein saara desh shareek hai. Desh ki raksha mein iss balidaan ke liye aapke karodon bhai bahut kritagya hain aur hamari prathana hai ki aapko dheeraj aur shanti mile."

"On behalf of the people of India and my own, I send a message of sympathy and condolences. The whole country shares your grief and sorrow. Your millions of brothers are deeply grateful for this sacrifice in defense of the country, and we pray that you find solace and peace."

The letter was addressed to Arun's father, Brigadier Khetarpal, a retired army engineer and World War 2 veteran, who also served in the Indo-Pak wars of 1948 and 1965. In fact, the 'fauji' tradition in the family went back four generations - Arun's grandfather fought in World War 1, and his great grandfather was part of the Sikh Khalsa Army in the 19th century.

The Battle Of Basantar

So, what was the significance of Arun Khetarpal's heroism in the fabled Battle of Basantar, and how did it decisively affect the course of the 1971 Indo-Pak War?

The Basantar river is a tributary of Ravi, flowing through Shakargarh in North Punjab, just a few miles from India's main road link from Punjab to Jammu and onward to Kashmir. Taking control of this road was a key strategic objective for the Pakistan Army, as it would force the Indian Army to divert troops from East Pakistan back to India's western borders.

Arun Khetarpal, just a few months out of the Indian Military Academy, was posted to 17 Poona Horse, a tank regiment with an illustrious almost 200-year history. His regiment was part of the 47th Infantry Brigade in the 1971 war, which had been ordered to secure a bridgehead across the Basantar river and hold on to it.

The Indian infantry had captured the bridgehead by the night of December 15, but by the next morning, a Pakistani tank regiment, the 13 Lancers, was set to counter-attack. The area ahead of the bridgehead was packed with Pakistani landmines, but Arun's regiment, led by Lt. Col. Hanut Singh, pushed through the minefield in the dead of the night, despite the risks.

"No Sir, I will not Abandon my Tank!"

Arun's tank warfare course in Ahmednagar had been suspended that year in November due to the fast-approaching war, but the young officer had impressed his CO and was given command of a squadron of three Centurion tanks. Taking on Pakistan's US-made Patton tanks, Arun charged repeatedly towards the enemy, blunting several attempts to get to the Basantar bridgehead. His 'A' Squadron took out 10 Patton tanks during the battle.

Even when his own tank caught fire upon being hit, Arun refused to fall back. Instead, over the radio, he said, "No, Sir, I will not abandon my tank. My main gun is still working and I will get these b******s."

His bravery denied the Pakistan Army a vital breakthrough on December 17, on India's western border, and kept them from gaining control of the road to Jammu. Pakistan lost 48 tanks in the Battle of Basantar, against just 13 tanks lost by the Indian Army.

The date, December 15, is significant, as it is the day Pakistani forces under Lt Gen AAK Niazi surrendered in Dhaka to the Indian Army's Lt Gen JS Aurora. This unprecedented surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers marked the end of the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Had 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal not held off the Pakistani tanks on that fateful day, and had the Pakistan Army succeeded in cutting off Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of India, it would have given Pakistan's leaders a significant bargaining chip and military advantage, which could have prolonged the war, at least on India's western borders. It would even have undermined India's push for the creation of Bangladesh.



For his uncommon bravery and for laying down his life while fighting for the country, 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal was awarded India's highest military medal for gallantry, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

(Rohit Khanna is a journalist, commentator and video storyteller. He has been Managing Editor at The Quint, Executive Producer of Investigations & Special Projects at CNN-IBN, and is a two-time Ramnath Goenka award winner.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author