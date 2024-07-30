A young tech graduate, full of potential, steps into the job market, only to find their skills outdated and their opportunities limited. This scenario is all too common in India, where despite substantial investments in higher education, a stark divide has emerged among students, particularly in the computer science stream. I call this phenomenon the 'Cliff Effect' as it highlights the precipitous drop in the quality of education beyond top-tier tech institutes like the IITs and IIScs. This 'cliff', which leaves many students underprepared and alienated from cutting-edge advancements, underscores the need for comprehensive reform in India's computer science education.

Squandering The Demographic Dividend

As much as 65% of India's population is under the age of 35. Yet, many lack the necessary skills required to function in a modern economy. According to the recent Economic Survey, just about half of India's youth is employable. Another report, by NASSCOM, flags a significant employability gap among engineering graduates in India. This gap has far-reaching implications, considering that India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

The quality of computer science education across many Indian institutions is far from what's needed in today's job market. Universities do not update their syllabi frequently, leaving students unprepared for the demands of the industry. The lack of experiential learning and hands-on training further exacerbates the problem. Compounding all these issues is the stagnant entry-level pay offered by some major IT companies in India. Despite the industry's growth, salaries have seen little change over the years. For instance, one major company's campus placement offer was just about Rs 3.5 lakh per annum, compared to an average of Rs 4.15 lakh per annum a decade ago. The stagnation indicates the lack of value ascribed to fresh graduates.

India, all in all, needs a systemic overhaul in education and industry practices.

Beyond Just 'Coding'

Knowing how to code is no longer enough. Thanks to AI, the job landscape is evolving rapidly, and employers in the coming years will seek candidates with deep domain knowledge and an interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving. This shift will be crucial because technology alone cannot drive innovation; it must be complemented by a thorough understanding of the domain in which it is applied. Only then can solutions be developed to effectively address real-world problems.

For instance, a coder with a deep understanding of agriculture can design AI-driven solutions to optimise crop yields, manage pest control, and predict weather patterns, thereby enhancing productivity and sustainability in the agricultural sector. Similarly, a coder who understands pedagogy can develop advanced learning platforms that cater to diverse educational needs, personalise learning experiences, and track student progress effectively.

India stands to benefit significantly from computer scientists who possess interdisciplinary skills and don't rely solely on technical knowledge. In that light, integrating interdisciplinary courses in computer science education is important to foster a holistic understanding of technology and its impact on society. It is essential that the next generation of technologists embodies responsible and trustworthy AI values and is aware of and actively addressing challenges like privacy, security, and other ethical concerns.

An Interdisciplinary Framework

To build an interdisciplinary approach to India's computer science education, it is essential to foster collaborations between universities, industry experts, and policymakers to ensure that the curriculum is both relevant and future-proof. Universities should design programmes that include mandatory courses on ethics, data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI. Incorporating case studies and practical examples from various industries can help students grasp the real-world applications of their technical skills.

Practical training should be a cornerstone of this interdisciplinary approach. Internships, live projects, and workshops should be mandatory components. Establishing partnerships with other academic departments can promote cross-disciplinary projects, fostering a holistic understanding of technology's impact on different fields. Additionally, universities should create platforms for students to engage with industry professionals through guest lectures, mentorship programmes, and industry-led workshops.

Mozilla Foundation's Responsible Computing Challenge in India (RCC), backed by USAID, exemplifies this approach. It funds and supports the development of curricula that combine computer science with ethics, social sciences, and interdisciplinary knowledge. The RCC aims to revolutionise the teaching of technology and computer science by embedding responsible computing practices into the education system. By integrating ethics and interdisciplinary approaches into computer science curricula, RCC fosters a more inclusive computational future, as well as a culture of ethical innovation.

Breaking The Status Quo

Building an interdisciplinary approach in computer science education is fraught with challenges. One significant obstacle is the institutional framework, which often clings to the status quo. Many institutions are resistant to reform. While most educators are dedicated to providing the best for their students, a substantial number also harbour a "this-is-how-we-have-always-done-it" attitude, which hinders progress and innovation.

Additionally, there is a crucial need to convince parents to think beyond traditional programmes. Many parents, understandably, want their kids to follow 'safe bet', conventional career paths over more innovative and interdisciplinary fields. Changing this mindset is vital for students to have diverse educational experiences that equip them with the skills needed for the complexities of the modern workforce.

(Jibu Elias is an AI ethicist, activist, researcher, and currently the Country Lead (India) for the Responsible Computing Challenge at Mozilla Foundation)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author