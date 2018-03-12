Some 35,000 farmers walked all the way from Nashik, 180 km away, to Mumbai's Azad Maidan

The farmers said their main demand was for a waiver of all loans and the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report

The farmers had planned to gherao the Maharashtra state assembly demanding complete loan waiver, fair pay and transfer of Adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years

The protest was called off after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted the demands of the farmers (File photo)