Mukesh Ambani's Brotherly Love For Anil In Range Of $3 Billion Instead of being greedy, bondholders should for now be grateful that Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, is getting his Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to buy some of RCom's operating assets for an undisclosed sum. Analysts expect that amount to be in the ballpark of $3 billion.

© 2018 Bloomberg L.P | Published: January 04, 2018 19:57 IST