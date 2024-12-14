Opinion: The Layers Surrounding Allu Arjun's Arrest

"Bother, I am the star; I should have my own fan following. Why should I be someone else's fan?" This is what Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said in an interview to a TV channel when asked about his favourite movie stars. He is entitled to make such claims. After all, he had restored the lost glory of the Congress party in Telangana. Unlike other leaders in his party, he is known for dressing smartly.

At the same event, while responding to queries about the arrest of Allu Arjun, the Telugu cinema star named as an accused in the stampede that led to the unfortunate death of a 39-year-old woman, M. Revathi, and caused grievous injuries to her nine-year-old son, Reddy appeared to show little regard for reel stars. His dismissive tone extended to those in the entertainment industry and others engaged in legitimate business ventures.

The gist of what he said is like this: They invest money, earn profits and go home. Why should we be bothered?

The issue here is not whether Allu Arjun was profiting from Pushpa 2 or whether anyone engaged in a legitimate enterprise should lose money and face related consequences. The real issue is whether Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also serves as the Home Minister, followed the rule book in letter and spirit while the state police arrested the Telugu star? Was it an effort to show to the world who the "real star" is.

Photo Credit: PTI

Reports suggest that the state police entered Allu Arjun's bedroom, gave him no time to change clothes, have breakfast, or speak to his family before taking him to the police station. Even though the actor had secured bail from the court, he spent Friday night in jail.

Was there sufficient evidence to book the actor under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other criminal provisions? This raises another question: who should be held responsible for the tragic incident at the theatre?

According to the Chief Minister, there was enough evidence to implicate the actor, primarily because Allu Arjun did not discreetly watch the movie and leave. Instead, he stood out by emerging from the roof of his car and waved to the crowd.

It seems the state police failed to consider the concept of film or event promotion, where industry figures-and even others-often engage with crowds to enhance their public persona or promote a product.

The release of a request letter from Sandhya Theatre management to the police for adequate security arrangements on December 4 has further undermined the police's claim that the management failed to notify them about the presence of Allu Arjun and other Pushpa 2 stars. According to an Indian Express report, the letter, dated December 2 and submitted to the area ACP, explicitly stated: "...there will be a big fan crowd. The hero, heroine, VIPs, and production unit of the film are coming to see the movie."

Shouldn't the police, then, have coordinated with the theatre management and the production unit? They could have advised them on the dos and don'ts for managing such an event.

If the mere presence of an actor, waving to fans and sitting in a movie hall, is enough to hold him guilty of the tragedy, what happens if the same logic is applied to political leaders? If political leaders appears at an event, step out car, and an unfortunate incident takes place, would they too be arrested and held accountable?

This brings to mind the February 1992 Mahamakham festival tragedy in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, where 48 people died, and over 60 were injured in a stampede during then-Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha's holy dip. We have had similar incidents elsewhere too.

An alert administration has, at times, successfully worked to prevent untoward incidents. For example, in May this year, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were advised by security personnel to cut short a rally in Prayagraj due to a stampede-like situation and a potential security threat. Both leaders are Z Plus security protectees.

Revanth Reddy argued that he allowed the "law to take its own course" because maintaining law and order was his utmost priority, regardless of personal relationships. Reddy acknowledged knowing Allu Arjun since their school days. Additionally, Allu Arjun's wife is related to him, her father is a Congress leader, and Telugu superstar-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's uncle, is also a Congress leader.

It's worth noting that Allu Arjun is also the nephew of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author