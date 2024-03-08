Opinion: The Key To Fast-Track India's Progress Is More Women In Local Bodies

India's Panchayati Raj institutions are playing a critical role in pushing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the last mile. Elected representatives, especially women leaders, are at the forefront of this transformation. The country's efforts in localising SDGs through inclusive governance stand as a testament to its unwavering commitment to global aspirations while placing Gram Panchayats at the heart of this change. It also strongly resonates with the theme of 2024 International Women's Day: 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress'.

The journey of India's grassroots governance has been shaped by the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments that reserved one-third of seats for women in local administrative bodies. Since then, 21 states have gone a step further and ensured 50% reservation for women in local governance. Today, with over 1.4 million elected women representatives (EWRs) or sarpanchs, India is part of a cohort of 20 countries where women hold more than 40% of local seats.

Prema Devi Meena, a 48-year-old woman sarpanch from Kodai Gram Panchayat, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, exemplifies this progress. Through her leadership, she has spearheaded vital infrastructure improvements, focusing on enhancing road conditions, ensuring access to clean toilets for women, and bolstering school safety for girls. Her efforts epitomise how women are steering their communities towards sustainable development and gender equality.

The Impact of Women's Leadership

The 2022 Expert Committee Report by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, highlights the role of female leaders as well as gender mainstreaming in strengthening community engagement and fostering inclusive governance. Echoing this sentiment, research by Clots-Figueras, I. 2011, shows that women leaders, especially those from disadvantaged social groups, are more likely to invest in health and early education. Their approach further extends to advocating for policies that advance social justice and bolster women's rights.

The insights from a comparative study by Chattopadhyay, R., & Duflo, E. 2004, focusing on West Bengal and Rajasthan, bring to the fore the impact of women's leadership on policy formulation. Their findings highlight a heightened focus on public goods that directly address women's needs, such as access to drinking water and the improvement of road infrastructure.

Global evidence also points to the influence of women's leadership in mitigating harmful practices that affect women and girls. The research by Castilla, 2018, brings forward how the presence of women in local governments is instrumental in reducing the likelihood of child marriage, postponing the age of first marriage, and reshaping aspirations for both parents and daughters towards education and professional ambition.

Sustaining The Momentum

The resolve of women leaders to effect change is vividly displayed through training sessions organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. They articulated the pressing need to confront gender-based violence and share strategies they have implemented to address it. For instance, Sushumlata, a two-time sarpanch from Gram Panchayat Dawa, Bhojpur District, Bihar, organised self-defence training and legal literacy workshops for women and girls.

Similarly, numerous other elected women leaders have launched campaigns against dowry and domestic violence and advocated for the celebration of girl children.

To further sustain and amplify this momentum, strategic interventions must be intensified: capacity building of elected women representatives (EWRs). Many EWRs, particularly those new to public life, face initial challenges. Quality capacity-building programmes can substantially boost their skills and confidence, enabling them to function independently as leaders. Efforts have been made to improve training quality. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is partnering with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, to introduce leadership development programmes for elected representatives at the district level. The intent is to gradually expand such initiatives to the Gram Panchayat level.

Targeted Interventions to Promote Positive Masculinity

Prevailing gender norms make it difficult for EWRs to manage public duties and household responsibilities, which include a disproportionate share of domestic and care work. Targeted training and public campaigns aimed at promoting positive masculinity can help create an environment that tackles gender biases within governance and households.

Creating Women-Friendly Workspaces

India's Periodic Labour Force Survey indicates an increasing trend in female labour force participation (currently recorded at 37%); however, the participation remains below the global average, hindered by gender norms and safety concerns. Panchayats have a vital role in combating these challenges by promoting women's access to education, skilling, and safe work opportunities.

Bridging The Digital Divide

The gender-related digital divide among EWRs hampers their capacity to fulfil their roles effectively in an era of increasing digitisation in governance and public service delivery. To address this challenge, tailored solutions, such as customised digital literacy, inclusive design and accessibility and a safe digital environment, should be prioritised and strengthened. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is also steering initiatives to promote digital panchayats by introducing online platforms for panchayat planning and development, online audit, and partnership with states for delivery of online public services. The Ministry is also investing in strengthening the capacities of elected representatives, including women representatives, in digital governance.

India's journey in fostering women's leadership and inclusive governance holds powerful lessons in fast-tracking the localisation of SDGs. This bottom-up approach, championed by strong women leaders, not only transforms Gram Panchayats but lays the groundwork for India's accelerated journey towards inclusive development.

(Vivek Bharadwaj is Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Andrea M. Wojnar is UNFPA's India Representative, part of Team UN in India)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.