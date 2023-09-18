NDTV Explainer: What Is Women's Reservation Bill

Women MPs posing for a group at the central hall of Parliament. (FILE)

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the women's reservation bill, sources said. The Union Cabinet met this evening after the first sitting of the five-day special session of Parliament.

Sources said several BJP ministers and MPs have been asked to bring women constituents to Parliament in the coming days. BJP president JP Nadda met many of them on Monday.

Several leaders have demanded the introduction of the women's reservation bill, which guarantees a 33 per cent quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Congress also passed a resolution on it at its Hyderabad Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday.

All about the Women's Reservation Bill: