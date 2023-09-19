Women's Quota Only By 2029? Exclusive Details Of New Bill

Women's quota cannot be implemented before the 2029 election

Women's Reservation Bill will come into effect after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, according to the details of the historic bill likely to be tabled today in parliament.

NDTV has accessed a copy of the bill to reserve 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, which debuted 27 years ago but was stalled repeatedly since.

Even if the bill is enacted now, women's quota cannot be implemented before the 2029 election. That is because it can only be possible after a delimitation of constituencies and the first Census after the law comes into force. That Census is likely to take place in 2027.

The bill includes reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes but not OBCs (Other Backward Class), as it is not provided for the legislature.

The quota will not be for Rajya Sabha or state Legislative Councils.

The bill says one-third of seats will be filled by direct election in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. A third of the seats for women will be for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The provisions of the women's quota bill will come into effect after delimitation or redrawing of constituencies after "the relevant figures for the first Census taken after commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Act 2023 have been published" and will cease to have effect 15 years after its enactment.

"Subject to the provisions of articles 239A.A. 330A and 332A, seats reserved for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Del shall continue till such date as the Parliament may by law determine," the bill says.

The rotation of seats reserved for women in parliament and legislative assemblies will take effect after each subsequent exercise of delimitation as the Parliament may determine.