Differences within the opposition INDIA bloc have come out in the open, indicating doubts about its survival. Parties like Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) have taken positions divergent from the Congress on issues that should be discussed during the ongoing session of Parliament. While the SP has focused on the Sambhal riots, the TMC has highlighted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, distancing itself from the Congress's single-minded pursuit of one issue.

Leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the SP have criticised Congress for its inability to lead the alliance effectively and have suggested that a regional leader like Mamata Banerjee helm it. These regional parties have expressed concerns about the Congress's “big brother” attitude, the leadership qualities of Rahul Gandhi, and the party's inability to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one-on-one contests, weakening the INDIA bloc's prospects in state elections.

Mamata's Claim To Top Post

Mamata's sharp criticism of the Congress's leadership of the INDIA bloc has sparked a furore. She stated that she would be willing to accept leadership of the alliance if asked. “I formed the INDIA bloc, and now it is up to those leading it to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? Everyone needs to be taken along. If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning. I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here,” she said in an interview with a news channel on Friday.

Mamata's remarks have found support among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Maharashtra. Priyanka Chaturvedi, spokesperson of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena, stated that Mamata is an integral part of the INDIA alliance and that her party would back her if she seeks a larger role. This sentiment was echoed by NCP president Sharad Pawar, who on Saturday praised Mamata as a capable leader who had the right to express her desire to lead the opposition alliance. “The MPs she has sent to Parliament are hardworking and aware,” he remarked.

Inherent Contradictions In INDIA Bloc

The INDIA bloc consists of two main groups: the Congress and regional parties. The latter together won 135 seats, while the Congress secured 99 seats in this year's Lok Sabha election. The alliance suffered setbacks as two key partners—Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)—left to join the BJP-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. There was no consensus within the alliance on who would lead the INDIA bloc, which meant the bloc did not announce a Prime Ministerial candidate. However, after the Congress's improved performance in the elections, including a near-doubling of its seat count, the party slowly emerged as the natural leader of the INDIA bloc.

The alliance's composition is marked by inherent contradictions. Regional parties like the SP, the TMC, the NCP, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have gained at the Congress's expense, particularly by securing SC, ST, and Muslim votes. If the Congress strengthens, it could weaken the regional parties. Currently, it is benefiting from alliances with regional parties, increasing its strength in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Do Regional Parties Do Better Against BJP?

Leaders of regional parties argue that they have a better track record when it comes to defeating the BJP. The Congress lost to it in Haryana despite a favourable environment, and also suffered a severe drubbing in Maharashtra, with allies NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) blaming the Congress for the rout despite its lead in the general elections. In contrast, regional alliances led by parties like the National Conference and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have defeated the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand, respectively.

This is why many regional players want to take control of the INDIA bloc. They believe Rahul Gandhi's leadership is hindering their chances, especially ahead of the crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. However, not all of them are united in this demand—the DMK, for instance, continues to back the Congress and a few others have refrained from taking sides thus far.

With no ideological cohesion among allies, cracks have begun to appear in the INDIA bloc. The alliance is starting to flounder. The only thing that keeps the parties together is their shared opposition to the BJP. Will that be enough to keep it going?

(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his earlier avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author