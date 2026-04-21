Opinion | The Dawn Of 'Jhalmuri' Politics

'Jhalmuri'. Across India, almost every region has its own version of 'muri' (puffed rice) as a snack. Each state gives it a distinct character.

The jhalmuri business spans across West Bengal, from different districts to the footpaths of Kolkata - whether it is Burrabazar, Lalbazar, or Gariahat. It represents a vast, unorganised sector. For years, Mamata Banerjee's politics, and her brand of populism, have been closely associated with such grassroots elements. Wherever she goes, she engages spontaneously - stepping into tea stalls to make tea, preparing momos in Darjeeling, or even cooking at someone's home. This kind of outreach has become increasingly common among politicians, especially during election periods.

However, despite Modi's repeated visits to West Bengal during elections in 2019, 2021, and 2024, he never previously used jhalmuri as a mode of outreach. This time, however, he bought a pack for ten rupees from a roadside vendor in Jhargram, a tribal, rural, and economically challenged area. The moment quickly went viral.

The reaction from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was sharp. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh remarked that PM Modi was merely copying Mamata Banerjee, and that such imitation would not translate into votes. On social media, TMC pointed out that the vendor, Vikram Sau, is originally from Bihar, and that his shop-like many others-had earlier been demolished during highway construction. More than 50 such shops were later permitted by Mamata Banerjee to set up permanent roadside structures. Sau was among those beneficiaries. A delegation of affected shopkeepers had earlier met Banerjee, seeking intervention. According to TMC, her action enabled their rehabilitation - what they describe as the real story behind the setup.

Be that as it may, the episode clearly marks an outreach attempt by Modi. His campaign is not limited to religiosity or development; it is increasingly multifaceted. Earlier, the BJP focused primarily on its own agenda, often distancing itself from Mamata Banerjee's methods. There was hesitation about adopting her style of populism. Instead, it positioned itself as a proponent of development-driven job creation. That approach alone, however, did not yield electoral success.

Now, the BJP appears to be shifting strategy. A senior BJP leader once compared this to market competition. In business, if someone opens a sweet shop, you do not avoid the area; you open another one nearby, but with better quality and stronger appeal, aiming to outdo the competition. Politics, after all, follows a "survival of the fittest" principle.

In West Bengal's political landscape, the BJP is now positioning itself within that competitive framework, attempting to emerge as the "natural selection" of the electorate. In that sense, "Jhalmuri zindabad".

Now, coming to what actually happened during the episode.

The Prime Minister was returning after campaigning in Jhargram when his convoy suddenly stopped. He expressed a desire to have jhalmuri after noticing vendors along the way. Critics argue that the act was staged - that it involved prior planning, camera setup, and even the selection of the shop. Given the Prime Minister's security protocols, such a stop would likely require preparation.

Yet, for the general public, the behaviour appeared natural. Not every leader manages to carry off such gestures convincingly. When Rahul Gandhi once participated in a Ganga dip event, his body language drew criticism. In contrast, Modi appeared at ease. Like Mamata Banerjee, who is often seen as naturally spontaneous, he seemed comfortable - something many leaders struggle to replicate authentically.

He struck up a conversation with the vendor, who asked whether he eats onions. Modi replied, "Yes, I do eat onions-just not people's brains." The idiom suggests that while one may enjoy spice, one does not trouble or exploit others. Politically, however, it can carry an undertone - implying that the BJP intends to outplay its rivals in Bengal.

This aligns with a broader shift. Modi has been making visible efforts to speak more Bengali, improve pronunciation, and emphasise development initiatives tailored to the state. The BJP has also begun echoing welfare-driven promises - such as increasing allowances and financial support - similar to those offered by the state government. These commitments are now being made openly.

The outreach appeared to resonate with those present. Women and children gathered around, some taking portions of jhalmuri from the packet he had purchased. In several visuals, rural women were seen touching the food to their heads before eating it - almost like receiving 'prasad'. Many had come simply to catch a glimpse of him and seemed visibly excited.

Of course, the immediate audience may have been selective. But through social media, the moment was amplified into a broader message aimed at the entire state.

The TMC has dismissed the episode as a "gimmick" - politics aimed at imitating Mamata Banerjee's style. Yet, what stands out is the BJP's shift. Whether this 'jhalmuri outreach' translates into electoral gains will be clear on May 4, when the votes are counted.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author