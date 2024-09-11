Each time Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, especially to Western countries, he tends to stir controversy back home. His European or U.S. itineraries almost always include one or two addresses to various audiences, meetings with think tanks, and question-and-answer sessions at selected institutions.

Interestingly, it is often the BJP's support groups that pay closer attention to his remarks and amplify them with added commentary, rather than Gandhi's own party members or affiliated groups.

While this pattern continues with his current visit to the United States, it has garnered additional attention and significance. Rahul Gandhi is no longer just a Congress MP; he now holds the constitutional position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This role entails greater responsibilities, and his statements are expected to be taken more seriously. This visit to the U.S. marks his first in this new role after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Audiences in the U.S. who may not be familiar with the nuances of Indian politics or have personal experiences of the situation might take his words at face value, potentially forming a negative opinion about India, a country that is rapidly making its presence felt as an emerging economic power in the world.

It is one thing for an opposition leader to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government domestically, but Gandhi often ends up disparaging his own country, its people, and its institutions on foreign soil. He seems to aim at showcasing his deep understanding of not just Indian polity, economy, and society but also Hinduism, spirituality, and the global economy.

In doing so, he begins to praise China's advancements while downplaying India's achievements, as he did upon arriving in the U.S. He seems indifferent to whether he wants India to adopt a Chinese-style polity or if his portrayal of China's development and employment practices is factually accurate or merely his perception.

This is where the BJP and its supporters become active, pointing out to anyone who will listen that Rahul Gandhi has once again made controversial statements abroad, almost as if he is a habitual offender. The argument is that when he makes similar comments to a domestic audience, people can form their own judgments based on their experiences, whether right or wrong. However, the same does not apply when he makes such statements overseas.

During his visit to America, Gandhi questioned a Sikh in the audience about his name and then commented on the challenges faced by Sikhs in India regarding their religious symbols and practices. Rahul Gandhi said: "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a Kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions."

This might lead some to believe that Sikhs and other minority communities in India face significant religious discrimination. In reality, such issues have been rare, with the notable exception of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Several Congress leaders have been accused of complicity in those riots.

Ironically, Gandhi's remarks received immediate support from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a militant Khalistan proponent and founder of Sikh for Justice. Pannun, who usually gains media attention for his anti-India statements and threats, used Gandhi's words to further his own agenda.

Gandhi's claim on American soil that recent parliamentary elections in India were "not free but heavily controlled" has not been well-received by many, especially since he had previously criticized the state of Indian democracy during his trip to London last year, urging the West and the U.S. to take note.

Gandhi also spoke about his current favourite topic, the caste survey, which he describes as an "x-ray" of Indian society and economy. However, he conveniently omitted discussing caste surveys and reservations during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir - a region where such benefits were denied until the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(Sanjay Singh is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author