Celebrity endorsements have long been a popular and effective marketing strategy in India. Bollywood stars and sports celebrities have promoted products ranging from pens and underwear to jewellery, cars, homes, pan masala, and alcohol.

Memorable slogans from Kapil Dev's "Palmolive Da Jawaab Nahi" and Shah Rukh Khan's "Yeh Dil Maange More" ads continue to evoke nostalgia. Advertisers trust that brand ambassadors enhance consumer recall, leveraging the fascination that consumers have with film stars, sports figures, and television actors.

Recent reports about Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turning down a ₹10 crore offer for a pan masala endorsement have garnered significant attention, especially as Kapoor cited a sense of ‘responsibility' towards his audience. He joins a growing group of sports figures and actors, including Pullela Gopichand, Allu Arjun, Karthik Aryan, and Yash, who have previously refused similar endorsements.

But while personal credibility is crucial for any successful brand-celebrity collaboration, not all celebrities seem conscious of their ‘credibility' or ‘responsibility'.

The Enigmatic Pan Masala

India's advertising industry has seen tremendous growth. According to the Magna Global Ad Forecast report, it is projected to rise from ₹1.1 trillion in 2023 to ₹1.2 trillion in 2024, with celebrity endorsers accounting for about 2-3% of this market.

Despite the well-documented health risks, the pan masala market continues to expand, contributing over ₹12 billion (₹1,200 crore) to the advertising industry. The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2024 indicates that pan-masala brands dominate TV advertisements, with Vimal Elaichi holding a 35% share of the pan-masala ad space.

Historically, the pan masala industry has exploited celebrity allure, using ads to associate their success with these products. This trend is particularly evident during major events like the IPL and T20 World Cup, where pan-masala brands dominate airtime.

High-profile actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma have all endorsed pan masala brands, as have sports stars like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Chris Gayle, and Virendra Sehwag.

In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh endorsed a pan masala brand's ‘silver-coated cardamom seeds'. A year later, Akshay Kumar faced public outrage and had to apologise for endorsing a pan masala brand. He subsequently disassociated himself from it.

Despite these controversies, celebrities are seldom questioned about the health hazards associated with the products they endorse or the truthfulness of their claims in advertisements.

It is concerning how harmful products continue to receive celebrity endorsements, despite such practices being illegal. This situation highlights the prevalence of ‘surrogate advertising'—a method used to promote products when direct advertising is not permitted. Tobacco, cigarettes, gutka, and alcohol are often marketed under the guise of seemingly innocuous products like pan masala, cardamom, club soda, or mineral water.

“When a celebrity endorses a brand that harms consumers' health, they are indirectly projecting their fan base onto the brand,” says Harish Bijoor, a business and brand strategy expert. “Therefore, it is crucial for celebrities to ensure they do not damage their fans' brand equity.”

Acting Responsibly

Many brands have recognised the power of celebrity endorsements to influence consumer behaviour in India. This strategy has benefited celebrities as well, providing substantial financial rewards and increased visibility to potential film audiences.

With the rise of digital and social media, fans are more vigilant about celebrity brand associations, leading many stars to turn down lucrative deals.

Anil Kapoor joins a select group of celebrities who have rejected endorsements related to pan masala and tobacco. Karthik Aryan has spoken about declining ‘supari' endorsements due to a lack of personal connection. Similarly, after the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun turned down a significant offer from a tobacco company, citing his own non-use of tobacco. In 2022, Yash also declined a multi-crore endorsement deal for a pan masala and cardamom brand.

“Celebrities today are becoming much more responsible. The brand endorsement circuit is attracting individuals with greater care. Thus, when a star turns down a pan masala or gutka brand, it is gratifying,” Bijoor observes.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has established guidelines for celebrity endorsements, stating that celebrities must not participate in advertisements that make misleading claims or endorse products that come with health warnings. The Consumer Protection Act includes penalties for celebrities involved in misleading advertisements.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author