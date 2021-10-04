Opinion: When Will PM Comment On The Farmers Who Were Run Over?

This must be the first case in the world of an official convoy of a Minister of State in the central government - and that too, in the Ministry of Home Affairs which is mandated to uphold law and order - mowing down a group of protesting farmers, killing four of them and injuring a dozen more. The last time a case of a similar nature got world attention was when three men in a van smashed into pedestrians, killing at least eight people in a terrorist attack on London Bridge in 2017. What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday was no less an act of terror than what happened in London. In fact, it was worse, as it was a terrorist act by state players. Ajay Mishra, the minister concerned, is directly responsible for what occurred. Call it by its name - a cold-blooded terror attack.

A week or so earlier, the minister had openly threatened peacefully protesting farmers. In a public speech, he called farmers "cowards" and dared them to protest with black flags in his presence so that he could teach them a lesson. He threatened that none of them "would remain" in his area. Is this the sort of language that should be used by a union minister? Yesterday, he was part of an official programme involving the Chief Minister of UP when farmers gathered in protest against his provocative speech. The official meeting was cancelled. The farmers were in fact dispersing when speeding cars in the official convoy, in which the minister's son was present according to farmers, knocked down some of them. There was retaliation and four others were killed.

The bodies of farmers who were run over

In the face of a snowballing protest agitation by farmers not just in Lakhimpur but across India, the Adityanath Government has been forced to file an FIR against the minister's son. However, no arrests have been made and no case has been filed against the minister. The demand of the farmers that the minister should be sacked is legitimate and deserves support.

Equally objectionable is the lockdown imposed in the area and the arrests of Opposition leaders travelling to Lakhmipur Kheri to express their sympathy for and condolences to the families of those killed. This is a direct assault on democracy.

The truth is that the BJP's style of governance is based not on the Constitution of India but on the politics of division and dictatorship. The BJP has tried to divide farmers in the name of religion, language and region. When it failed to do so, it used intimidation and threats and false cases. When even that failed to cow down farmers, it has apparently licensed its ministers to use the power of their government positions to raise armies of anti-socials and criminals to directly attack farmers. Mishra's statement provoking and abusing farmers has been followed by one from the Chief Minister of Haryana. On the very day that farmers were being mowed down and killed, Khattar was inciting his partymen in Haryana to arm themselves with lathis to "reply" to farmers. "Don't be afraid of going to jail" he said, "you will become leaders that way." Earlier a farmer had been killed and several injured after an officer of the Haryana government was filmed saying that his men should "break heads" of protesting farmers. And yesterday, Chief Minister Khattar was brazenly instructing his party men to unleash violence against farmers. A case should be filed against him for inciting violence.

The farmers allege that Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son ran over the protesters, killing them

In any other country, in the wake of such chilling brutality as in Lakhimpur, the head of the national government would at least have issued a statement of regret or even condolence. Even Donald Trump, known for his racist bigotry, expressed his condolences to the family of George Floyd, albeit four days after the brutal killing. But 'Howdy Modi' has maintained a deafening silence as though it does not concern him or his government. The silence of the Home Minister Amit Shah is equally shocking. Just a few days ago, both these leaders were showering praise on the Adityanath Government for its imaginary successes, but in the face of this shocking atrocity, they now have nothing to say. This itself is a message of support from the very top leaders of the government.

The farmers of India have struggled for their right to be heard for the last ten months. Their demand to be consulted before any laws are made in their name, and to withdraw the three laws made in their name without their consent is important not just to protect their interests but as a principal of democratic governance. Their movement is historic in its peaceful nature, its unity and its sacrifice. The BJP is getting desperate in the face of the growing support to farmers and its political implications and impact. The horrific killings in Lakhimpuri Kheri only underline the need for expressions of solidarity with the farmers by each citizen of India.

Brinda Karat is a Politburo member of the CPI(M) and a former Member of the Rajya Sabha.

