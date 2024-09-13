In Chennai, the re-release of superhits like Vaaranam Aayiram, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Kushi, Vinnaithandi Varuvaayaa and Ghilli in 2024 saw audiences flocking to theatres to enjoy these much-watched flicks on the silver screen. In fact, some of these films did much better at the box office than some new films that were released. The trend of re-release of old films seems to have also caught on now in Bollywood with films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) and Jab We Met creating a big buzz. Fans were extremely excited and took to social media to express their happiness in catching these cult classics once again.

Nostalgia For The Win

One of the biggest reasons why films that were released a decade or two back are working well at the box office on re-release is the nostalgia factor. Many of these films are watched by Gen Z, who might have been school kids when these films were initially released. Catching these classics with their friends takes them to a world they hadn't experienced earlier. The songs from all these yesteryear superhit films play incessantly on the radio and people still enjoy the music today.

Take RHTDM for instance. The movie became a cult classic when it was released, thanks to the fine performances of R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza and the melodious songs that stole the hearts of the audience. One social media user wrote about RHTDM's re-release, "That's great news! Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a classic Bollywood film with some amazing songs. I'm sure it will be a nostalgic experience to watch it on the big screen again."

Madhavan, when asked about the re-release of the film recently, said in an interview, "This was a film that was released 23 years ago and it had not been a box-office success then, though it later on became an iconic film. But what was surprising is the fact that the film is now available on YouTube, on multiple OTT channels and has been on television almost twice every week since its release. So, it has been viewed many times over, despite which I was really stunned to see the number of people who came to see the film on the first weekend and it is very good to know that some of the work you've done has stood the test of time for over two decades."

Few Films In The Pipeline

The Indian film industry has undergone a lot of change. Audience tastes have evolved too since the COVID-19 pandemic. The release cycle of films has undergone a shift and with many new big-budget flicks not doing well at the box office, producers and distributors seem to have put on their thinking caps to ensure theatres get a steady stream of content and they can rake in some money as well. Nitin Datar, President of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, told PTI, "The response to re-released films has been generally good. I hope this trend continues because it's helping the exhibition industry to engage with the audience differently. Exhibitors are reeling under losses as the newly-released films are not appealing to people."

There are also fewer new film releases in the pipeline. This has been aided by social media and in numerous cases, lower ticket prices as well. Some film distributors also believe that a few films released in the past were much ahead of their time, which is why they didn't work. But their re-releases are doing wonders at the box office now. Gangs of Wasseypur, for instance, didn't do as expected and trade analysts at the time felt it was due to the crass content and language in the film. However, the film turned into a classic because of its innovative soundtrack and storytelling. Though it wasn't able to connect with the audience, the movie became a turning point in Hindi cinema. Today, it is celebrated as one of the best works in the Hindi film industry and has found its place in the annals of Indian cinema. Then again, such re-releases seem to be working only in multiplexes and and urban India, rather than rural areas.

At the end of the day, as much as the audience likes watching films on their laptops or TV screens, the theatrical experience is unbeatable. Enjoying an old film in a theatre while singing the songs, sipping on a drink and munching popcorn is a cherished memory. That's the nostalgia Indian multiplexes are banking on right now.

(The author is a senior entertainment journalist and film critic)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author