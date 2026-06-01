Opinion | Keeping It 'Cool': What Next For DK Shivakumar?

While the transfer of power in Karnataka from Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar was a flawless execution done with clockwork precision and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that followed also turned out to be remarkably smooth, Chief Minister-designate Shivakumar's political acumen will be put to a sharp test when he takes the next big step: the Cabinet formation.

After the CLP unanimously elected him as its leader, Shivakumar met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and staked his claim to form the government. The swearing-in of the new Chief Minister and the other ministers has been scheduled for 4.05 pm on Wednesday, June 3.

Shunning any kind of fanfare or, as some people interpret it, avoiding the potential for mismanagement due to the presence of a large number of his supporters, Shivakumar has chosen to have the ceremony at the Lok Bhavan's (formerly Raj Bhavan) glasshouse, which can accommodate no more than 200 people.

No Pomp And Pageantry

Avoiding the Kanteera stadium, with a capacity of about 25,000 people or the grand steps in front of the majestic Vidhana Soudha - which have acted as venues for some of the recent swearing-in ceremonies - Shivakumar appears to have deliberately opted for a low-key affair limited to a handful of dignitaries.

Strangely, though five days have passed since Rahul Gandhi asked Siddaramaiah to quit and Shivakumar has subsequently been invited by the Governor to form the government, Shivakumar has been unusually quiet, not even showing great emotion in public.

It is not the Shivakumar we have known for nearly four decades: whenever a Congress government has been installed, he has been in the forefront organising massive crowds, ferrying people on trucks and buses from neighbouring districts and creating a festive atmosphere. That was his organisational capacity to project his leader's popularity. But, for his own coronation, he has decided to adopt extreme caution and moderation.

Perhaps there is a reason: the CLP meetings have not always been smooth, especially when internal rivalries have flared up. There have been instances of trading of abuses and fisticuffs among legislators inside the legislature party meetings when S Bangarappa and Veerappa Moily were Chief Ministers.

He has also seen how HD Devegowda's election as the legislature party leader was marred when thousands of his supporters who barged into Vidhana Soudha, indulged in hooliganism and manhandled senior leaders like Ramakrishna Hegde and RV Deshpande, suspecting that they were 'opposed' to Gowda's election. It marred the image of the Janata Dal forever.

The Shadow Of The Stampede

Another unspoken reason for avoiding huge crowds congregating in Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony could be that it is almost coinciding with the first anniversary of the ghastly stampede near the cricket stadium on June 4, 2025, during the government-supported RCB's celebration of winning its first IPL trophy that resulted in 11 deaths. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had to take a lot of flak from the public for ignoring the police commissioner's advice to give him two-three days' time for arrangements.

Meanwhile, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have travelled to Delhi on Monday for detailed discussions with the high command on the composition of the cabinet. While the party leadership wants the new chief minister to bring in new and younger faces to the cabinet, Shivakumar also has to contend with the demands of senior leaders associated with Siddaramaiah.

The selection of Deputy Chief Ministers, a new KPCC president and a new Speaker is turning out to be extremely knotty as there are multiple contenders for each post. Shivakumar initially resisted having any DCMs, but now apparently has agreed to have two DCMs whom he can trust not to overshadow him. Parameshwara, who is among the seniors in the party, is now being challenged for the Deputy Chief Minister post by Priyank Kharge, with the indirect blessings of his father and party president.

As the current Speaker, UT Khader is eyeing a return to the Cabinet, while Parameshwara was reportedly offered the Speaker's post to make way for 'junior' Kharge, but he has declined to take it up. Satish Jarkiholi, an ST leader who has declared his wish to don the Chief Minister's hat in 2028, is keen to occupy the KPCC president's post being vacated by Shivakumar. Fearing that Jarkiholi may become an alternative power centre, Shivakumar has favoured Parameshwara to take up the job, and he may have Siddaramaiah's support, too, to keep Jarkiholi confined to the cabinet.

A Game Of Musical Chairs

In anticipation of the second DCM's post going to a Lingayat to ensure a 'power balance' between Vokkaligas and Lingayats, there is intense lobbying by MB Patil, KH Patil and Eshwar Khandre. Patil is being urged to take up the Speaker's post, but Shivakumar also realises the need for Patil's experience and seniority in the cabinet, especially for drafting bills and legislature management.

Considering that the Muslims constitute a powerful vote bank for the Congress and the recent caste survey estimated their population at a little over one crore - larger than that of Lingayats and Vokkaligas - some leaders are suggesting having a Muslim DCM as well.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has indicated that the Cabinet formation may be done in two or three phases, and on June 3, apart from Shivakumar, around 10 to 12 ministers may be sworn in. Seniors like Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byregowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, KH Patil, Cheluvarayaswamy and Zameer Ahmed and newcomers like Dr Yathindra, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Byrathi Suresh and NA Haris appear certain.

KJ George, who is close to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and, in fact, reportedly advised Siddaramaiah to accept the high command's decision, is said to be keen on going to Rajya Sabha, vacating his Assembly seat to his son Rana George. Senior minister in Siddaramaiah's ministry, KH Muniyappa, is also openly lobbying for his daughter Roopa Shashidhar, who is a legislator.

Seeking Pan-Karnataka Image

Soon after the Cabinet formation, Shivakumar is planning to go on a statewide tour called 'Janaashirvad' (seeking people's blessings) from June 10, starting from Mandya, the Vokkaliga heartland. The Mandya rally is being planned as a 'mega event', assembling up to five lakh people. Shivakumar will undertake the tour in three phases, covering a large part of the state to establish his image as a pan-Karnataka leader.

Very soon, the state leadership, in consultation with the high command, will have to finalise the names for four Rajya Sabha and seven legislative council seats for which nominations open on June 8, and the elections will be held on June 18. The Congress with its present strength in the Assembly can claim three seats, one of which will go to Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Andhra Pradesh's state Congress president YS Sharmila, who recently met Rahul Gandhi and Kharge in Delhi, is being fielded for the second seat. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is lobbying for the third seat, but KJ George may overtake him. As every legislator's vote matters in both Rajya Sabha and council elections, Shivakumar will have to ensure the cooperation of all top leaders, including Siddaramaiah, who has decided to stay put in Karnataka and “be active in state politics".

(The author is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author