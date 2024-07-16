Donald Trump's defiant act of pumping his fist in the air, moments after his brush with death, could potentially sink President Joe Biden's chances of victory in the November election. Democrats may disagree, but it has certainly relegated Biden's age concerns to the background. At least for now. The 81-year-old President's mental and physical fitness issue is bound to resurface in the coming days and weeks, leading up to the Democratic Party Convention on August 19-22 in Chicago, when the party candidate will officially be announced.

If Biden, who has remained defiant so far, decides to withdraw from the race, a prominent alternative being considered is Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Harris and Her Indian Heritage

Harris, half Indian by heritage, has a familial connection to Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu. Her family from her mother's side come from there. Her appointment in 2020 was celebrated with fireworks and prayers in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a "historic occasion" and expressing his eagerness to work with her to strengthen India-US relations.

Despite the initial excitement, it is clear that the strengthening of India-US relations under Biden's administration has been driven by the President's initiatives rather than Harris's Indian heritage. While Harris often speaks about her Indian roots, her policies and actions are primarily shaped by the strategic interests of the United States, not India.

The Political Strategy of Indian-Origin Politicians

A few Indian-origin politicians in the US, such as Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal, tend to downplay their Indian heritage to appeal to broader voter bases, which can be seen as a political strategy.

In the UK, Indian-origin politicians like Priti Patel and Suella Braverman, despite their immigrant backgrounds, have adopted strict anti-immigrant stances, aligning with conservative values to secure support within their parties.

Rishi Sunak's appointment as the UK Prime Minister in 2022 sparked significant excitement among Indians. I met jubilant members of the Indian community in Southampton, Sunak's hometown, who felt immense pride. However, their enthusiasm later dampened as they realised that Sunak's policies were driven by the priorities of the UK, not his Indian heritage. He turned out to be just another politician who was co-opted by the establishment, they felt.

Symbolism vs. Substance

The celebrations over Indian-origin politicians achieving high office in Western countries often overlook the reality that these leaders primarily serve the interests of their respective countries. For instance, Sunak's policies were guided by national interests rather than ethnic connections, as evidenced by the stalled Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks between the UK and India.

Similar cases include Antonio Costa and Leo Varadkar, former Prime Ministers of Portugal and Ireland, respectively, whose political actions did not necessarily favour India. Costa, with Goan roots, and Varadkar, with Maharashtrian heritage, focused on their countries' priorities, not their ancestral ties.

For the Indian diaspora, the rise of leaders like Sunak, Harris, Costa, and Varadkar is a source of inspiration and pride, demonstrating that individuals of Indian descent can achieve the highest political offices in foreign lands. However, the tangible benefits for the diaspora are limited. For example, the Indian community in Southampton has become divided over whether Sunak's premiership has provided any real advantages.

Starmer's Cabinet And Lack Of Diversity

In the recent UK elections, a record 26 MPs of Indian origin were elected, with 19 from Labour, including 12 Sikhs and six female Sikh MPs. Despite this representation, the Indian community was disappointed that only one half-Indian MP received a senior ministerial position in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cabinet. This cabinet appears predominantly white, a stark contrast to Boris Johnson's diverse 2019 cabinet.

The Biden administration has appointed around 130 Indian-Americans to key positions, reflecting the growing influence and integration of Indian-Americans in US politics. While these appointments are a source of pride and potentially facilitate stronger India-US relations, the primary allegiance of these officials is to the US.

The Indian diaspora is indeed an influential group in many countries, which can be leveraged to India's advantage. That explains why diaspora outreach is one of PM Modi's key foreign policy priorities.

The Modi government has also been advocating for more representations for India at influential global institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and important United Nations (UN) bodies. If we have more Indians or Indian-origin people in key positions in these institutions, it will surely bring more prestige and power to India.

Indian-Origin CEOs in Global IT Firms

Apart from politics, Indian-origin CEOs of global IT firms, such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, bring indirect benefits to India. They foster stronger business ties, create job opportunities, invest in Indian startups, and promote technology and education initiatives. Their success elevates India's global standing in the tech world.

There is no doubt that the achievements of Indian-origin politicians and business leaders in Western countries or anywhere else are commendable and a source of pride, but it is important to maintain a realistic perspective on their impact. Their primary duty is to serve the interests of their respective countries, and their policies are shaped by the political and strategic priorities of those nations. The symbolic importance of their success does not necessarily translate into tangible benefits for India or the Indian diaspora.

So, in case Biden withdraws from the race and Kamala Harris replaces him I am sure people in India, more particularly in Tamil Nadu, will feel proud. But do not expect any favours from her if she wins. If Trump comes back to power we are bound to remember neither President Biden nor Kamala Harris.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

