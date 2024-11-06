Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Beti, Roti, and Mati" pitch for the Jharkhand assembly elections appears to be a well-considered strategy to strike an emotional chord with tribal voters.

At first glance, this slogan may seem like a derivative of Mamata Banerjee's “Maa, Mati, and Manush” from West Bengal or the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) older “Jal, Jangal, and Jamin". However, research has shown that a catchy poll slogan or phrase can resonate strongly with people if it is appropriately framed, aligns with prevailing local conditions, and taps into the collective public psyche.

Jharkhand, a mineral-rich state, was initially a revenue-surplus state when it was carved out of Bihar in November 2000 by the Vajpayee-led government at the Centre. The move was aimed at fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the tribals and other communities in the region. The tribal community was at the forefront of the decades-long struggle that ultimately led to the creation of the new state.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) perspective, it is only natural to highlight the changing demographic dynamics in Jharkhand—specifically, the declining tribal population and the rising Muslim population. The issue of conversion to Christianity is also tied to this narrative.

Although the Hemant Soren-led government has denied any evidence of illegal Bangladeshi infiltration in the state in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court, data from the 2011 census paints a different picture. Six districts in the Santhal Pargana region—Godda, Jamtara, Pakur, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Deoghar—are reportedly the most affected.

Recently, the Ranchi High Court issued sharp observations against the Soren government, criticising its lackadaisical approach to illegal immigration. The court termed illegal immigration a “dangerous proposition” and a matter of “significant concern” for both the state and central governments, urging the state to identify and take action against illegal immigrants.

The Centre's counter-affidavit in the case has pointed out a significant decline in the tribal population in the region—down by 16%. Meanwhile, the Muslim population in these six districts has increased by 20 to 40%, with the number of Christians also rising substantially. In 1951, the tribal population in Santhal Pargana was 44.67%; by 2011, it had dropped to 28.11%. Many observers claim that this trend has continued in recent years. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has also raised concerns about demographic changes in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region.

Two years ago, in Jamtara district, which had become Muslim-dominated, over 40 schools were forced to shift their weekly holiday from Sunday to Friday, as the majority of students were Muslim.

There have also been reports of individuals being arrested with both Bangladeshi IDs and Indian Aadhar cards.

The issues of “Beti” (daughter) and “Mati” (land), as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi and other senior BJP leaders, are closely interlinked. It is alleged that illegal Bangladeshi men are marrying Adivasi women and acquiring land through these unions. The “Mati” issue also refers to encroachments and land grabs, while the “Beti” aspect highlights concerns about the dignity and security of tribal women.

Through these narratives, the BJP is attempting to assure the tribal population in Jharkhand that the party is steadfast in its commitment to defending their rights and promoting their development.

In his rallies, PM Modi has also highlighted a crude and sexist remark made by Congress leader Irfan Ansari against Sita Soren, BJP candidate and daughter-in-law of the legendary Shibu Soren, to further galvanise public sentiment.

Women voters are seen as crucial to the outcome of this election. To woo them, the BJP has promised the Gogo Didi Yojna, with a promise of Rs 2,100 a month, as a counter to Hemant Soren's Maiya Samman Yojna, two instalments of which have already been disbursed.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won only four out of the 18 seats in the Santhal Pargana region. This time, the party is making a concerted effort to increase its tally from this area. It has recruited prominent figures like Sita Soren, former Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Mandal Murmu, a descendant of Sidho and Kanho—the Adivasi leaders who led an anti-colonial revolt against the British in the 1840s—into its fold, hoping to strengthen its appeal among tribal voters.

The BJP's “Roti” campaign is closely tied to employment issues. Two months ago, 11 candidates died during a physical test for recruitment as police constables, a tragedy that still lingers in the public's memory. Jharkhand has long suffered from an ironic paradox: despite being rich in mineral resources, the state has failed to attract major industrial and business investments.

(The author is NDTV's consulting editor)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author