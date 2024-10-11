Shantanu Deshpande, founder of Bombay Shaving Company, notably lacks a profile picture on LinkedIn. Yet, his face has become familiar on social media. Recently, he shared his motivation for starting a podcast and talk show: to create organic brand awareness. His show, The Barbershop, is a platform for in-depth discussions about entrepreneurship, lifestyle, and ideologies.

Deshpande represents a new trend among founders who, in addition to technical skills and business acumen, must master storytelling and create engaging content—skills traditionally linked to the humanities.

Decades ago, humanities were often dismissed as students flocked to science majors. While tech education remains a top career choice, there's an increasing need for holistic education that combines tech with humanities.

In response, technology-focused institutions are recognising the value of these skills. For instance, IIT Delhi introduced a Master of Arts in Culture, Society, Thought, while IIT Madras' Department of Humanities and Social Sciences has seen a notable increase in enrolment.

It's heartening to see humanities gaining the recognition they deserve. Social sciences help us grasp societal nuances often overlooked in traditional curricula. Skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, social responsibility, and empathy are crucial for societal growth, though they aren't prioritised in education.

It's a misconception to view humanities as secondary to technological innovation; all advancements serve to accelerate human progress. Rajesh Kumar, a faculty member at IIT Madras, argues that the relationship between technology and society is fundamental. He points out that understanding how society functions is essential for engineers, as the success of innovations hinges on how well they address human needs.

Beyond The 'Narcissist' & 'Nerd' Stereotype

The rising interest in humanities at premier institutions indicates a global shift toward recognising the importance of soft skills and emotional intelligence in leadership. The tech industry, once synonymous with the "narcissistic genius," is moving away from this stereotype. Leaders like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai frequently emphasise empathy and emotional intelligence as key leadership qualities.

Paras Chopra, founder of Wingify, highlights the underrated significance of understanding the human impact of technology. He states that technology is value-neutral, and its implications cannot solely be derived from innovation itself. “Technology can give an illusion that all problems are solvable while many are political in nature,” he explains, emphasising that wisdom about human issues comes from humanities education.

This shift is evident in the job market as well. Founders and hiring managers now prioritise cultural fit alongside analytical skills. Chopra notes that while technical abilities matter, humility—acknowledging one's potential errors in judgement—is equally important. Good leaders uplift others and lead with kindness, balancing discipline with a collaborative spirit.

“Individualistic people hit a ceiling in their careers,” he notes, as leadership increasingly requires helping others achieve their best work.

Why A Tech Degree is Not Enough

The democratisation of the internet and access to online resources have exposed flaws in the education system. Many students find a disconnect between theoretical knowledge and practical workplace skills. With a third of engineering graduates unemployed, the value of a degree has diminished; around 30% of engineering seats remain vacant in several states.

Factors contributing to this trend include poor infrastructure, low-quality education, and inadequate job placement opportunities. An engineering degree no longer guarantees employment or a clear career path.

Today's graduates, often equipped with skills learned through social media, understand the importance of a well-rounded education. A new generation of engineers defies the stereotype of socially awkward nerds, aiming to be effective communicators and policy understanders. Influential founders like Deshpande, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, and Kunal Shah of Cred are shaping a new narrative for young entrepreneurs, showing that success requires more than technical know-how.

A comprehensive education that integrates technical subjects with humanities and social sciences is vital for future leaders. Tech schools beyond the IITs need to embrace this holistic approach, recognising that tomorrow's innovators will need both analytical skills and the ability to connect with and inspire others.

While technology and innovation will always be crucial, a purely technical perspective is insufficient. A deep understanding of social sciences is essential for meaningful progress.

(Shadma Shaikh is a technology journalist and the co-founder of FactorDaily)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author