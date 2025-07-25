'Put America First': Trump's Big Warning To Tech Firms Against Hiring Indians

US President Donald Trump has criticised American technology companies like Google, Microsoft and Apple for hiring workers from India and outsourcing manufacturing to China. Speaking at the AI Summit in Washington, he urged them to focus on creating jobs for Americans.

At an AI Summit in Washington, on Wednesday, Trump warned the companies that "those days are over", and said, "Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that."

He added, "All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over."

Trump encouraged the tech companies to adopt a more patriotic approach, "We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask," per PTI.

This comes in the backdrop of the US President signing three executive orders for boosting America's artificial intelligence sector. The first order, called "Winning the Race", aims to fast track AI infrastructure development in the country by easing regulations on data centres and digital facilities.

The second order seeks that AI systems developed with federal funding must remain ideologically neutral. He said, "We are getting rid of woke," Trump said. "AI must be accurate and not influenced by ideology." He added that the administration will not support "woke" technology, and said earlier policies slowed down innovation by focussing on diversity and inclusion.

The third order focuses on the export of US-built AI products and plans to reduce dependency on foreign platforms and supply chains.

Trump said, "America is the country that started the AI race, and as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it." He added, "Winning this competition will be a test of our capacities unlike anything since the dawn of the space age."

Although there has been no official announcement, this adds to the growing uncertainty for Indian professionals working in areas such as software development, data science, and artificial intelligence.

