India's first national play-based framework and curriculum for children under six years responds to the growing recognition of the importance of play in fostering resilience, creativity, and innovation. Children learn best through play, and therefore, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) pedagogy lays the foundation for a child's lifelong journey of exploration and discovery through joyful play-based learning. Play helps children build relationships, improve self-control, and solve problems. Recognizing this need, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched India's first national play-based curriculum for children below the age of six.

Why Does Play-Based ECCE Matter?

Research unequivocally highlights the crucial role of early learning experiences in brain development, shaping neural pathways and cognitive abilities. 85% of brain development happens before the age of 6, of which an estimated 75% happens before the age of 3. Studies have shown that quality play-based ECCE programs not only enhance school readiness but also yield long-term benefits like higher educational achievement, higher incomes and reduced social inequality.

Play becomes fundamental here, because downward extension of conventional primary school pedagogy and learning methods is developmentally inappropriate for children at this age. Learning through play and not rote is more enjoyable and relevant, thereby enhancing children's motivation and retention of information. Offering structured guidance for diverse types of play, tailored to the developmental needs of young learners is vital for enhancing the quality of caregiver interactions. This approach not only nurtures relationships with children, but also fosters a safe, loving, conducive atmosphere for learning and growth during the formative years of childhood.

Strengthening Systems: The Role of Anganwadi Centres

In India, over 8 crore children aged 0-6, 60% of all children under 6, are enrolled in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) system and regularly attend 14 lakh Anganwadi Centres across the country. Strengthening these centres to integrate them into the continuum of foundational learning is a key national priority. Situated at grassroots level, these centers are ideally positioned to serve as hubs for early learning, fostering holistic development. Also, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers are typically members of the local community, often drawn to their roles by a deep-seated passion for making a positive difference in children's lives. For many, this occupation transcends mere employment-it is a personal commitment. Community trust in Anganwadi Centers solidifies their reputation as reliable institutions for child development. However, they need support and supplementation to become more effective in transacting playful ECCE activities in the Anganwadi, and conducting effective home visits to sensitize caregivers.

Navchetana, Aadharshila Programmes

Children's needs evolve rapidly in the early years, with different stimulation milestones and approaches required from birth to 3 months, 3 to 6 months, 6 to 12 months, 12 to 18 months, and then at every one-year mark from 2 to 6 years. Further, infants primarily receive care within the home environment, necessitating unique learning approaches compared to 3-6 year olds who attend centers led by Anganwadi Workers. To address these varying needs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has introduced two distinct documents: Navchetana - National Framework for Early Childhood Stimulation for infants up to three years old and Aadharshila - National Early Childhood Care and Education Curriculum for children aged three to six. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) and including best practices from various State-level curricula, these are India's first national curriculum documents of their kind, for children below 6 years.

Navchetana focuses on engaging caregivers at home as well as frontline workers in creches or Anganwadis, providing guidance on conducting playful stimulation activities to support and monitor a child's growth and development during these crucial early years. It includes a 36-month Stimulation Calendar with month-by-month activities. This is designed to address the rapid physical, sensory, attachment and cognitive changes that children undergo in the initial years. It is based on the internationally recognized Nurturing Care Framework, specifically the components of responsive caregiving and opportunities for early learning. Using the concepts of love-talk-play and serve & return, it seeks to foster secure attachment bonds with caregivers, which are foundational for future development and interactions.

Similarly, Aadharshila is structured to optimize learning opportunities for children from 3 to 6 years within Anganwadi settings. It is structured into 36 weeks of new learning, 4 weeks of initiation upon a child's entry into the Anganwadi, and 8 weeks of reinforcement. It integrates best practices from various States, such as a 5+1 days learning schedule per week and dedicating the 4th Saturday to ECCE activities. The daily 4-hour schedule is carefully organized into three blocks, starting with hygiene routines and prayers, followed by learning activities across all domains of development, snacks, lunch, rest, and cleanup. It includes outdoor play and free play including sports, setting children up for a healthier, happier life.

In order to implement Aadharshila and Navchetana effectively, Anganwadi workers must be upskilled, and provided with on-the-job support. Through the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi Initiative, launched in 2023 to improve the quality of ECCE in the Anganwadi system, all Anganwadi workers and their supervisory cadres are in the process of receiving short in-person training covering curriculum, pedagogy, room arrangements, together with nutrition. This will be accompanied by e-learning, and weekly nudges about the schedule and activities for the week ahead via the Poshan Tracker. Further, each child's achievement against their developmental milestones will also be tracked via the app, enabling them for school and life readiness.

Towards a Brighter Future

To raise the parenting paradigm, every parent must create the right enabling loving environment, protecting their children's right to play. Children born today will be in the early years of their working life by 2047, the target year for Viksit Bharat. Investing in ECCE therefore presents an invaluable opportunity to realize the full potential of every child, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

(Mahajan was part of the committee that informed the national framework and curriculum for ages 0-6 and a co-founder at Rocket Learning, along with Kheria. Manaktala leads Rocket Learning's Policy team, where Gupta is a Senior Associate)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author