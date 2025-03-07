In the digital age, the proliferation of content on digital platforms has reshaped societal norms, communication, and public discourse. The rapid advancement of technology, coupled with increasing internet penetration, has enabled access to a vast amount of information.

However, this unregulated influx of digital content, particularly on social media, Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, and messaging applications, presents a looming challenge for governance, ethics, and social harmony.

Unregulated Expansion

According to recent statistics, 4.80 billion people worldwide are active on social media, with an average daily usage of 2 hours and 27 minutes. India alone is expected to reach 900 million internet users by 2025. While this connectivity has led to unprecedented levels of engagement, it has also exposed users to unregulated and sometimes harmful content, which can range from misinformation to exploitative materials.

Social media platforms operate on an advertisement-driven model where algorithms prioritize high-engagement content, often without filtering the ethical consequences. The lack of regulation allows tech giants to maximise profits at the cost of public well-being, as observed in Facebook's reluctance to moderate harmful content effectively. Leaked internal reports reveal that Facebook's AI fails to detect a significant portion of disturbing content, allowing violent, extremist, and sexually explicit material to circulate freely.

OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Ullu have further contributed to unregulated content consumption by bypassing traditional media censorship laws. Unlike television and cinema, which are governed by strict guidelines, OTT platforms remain largely self-regulated. This has led to an increase in content that often promotes violence, explicit sexual themes, and even pornography, impacting young viewers and shaping dangerous narratives about relationships and societal norms.

Dark Side of Unregulated Content

The lack of accountability among social media platforms has led to the unchecked proliferation of content related to violence, pornography, misinformation, and cybercrime. The document highlights multiple studies that show how algorithms expose vulnerable communities to disturbing content disproportionately. This is particularly alarming given that children and teenagers form a large segment of digital consumers.

Social media anonymity has emboldened cyberbullies, predators, and traffickers, making digital platforms a fertile ground for exploitation. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have been implicated in failing to remove abusive content, often allowing harassment to persist for extended periods before intervention occurs. A recent case study from India documented how WhatsApp chat groups were being used for the distribution of child pornography, exposing a critical flaw in the end-to-end encryption policies of messaging applications.

Another study analysing best-selling pornography videos found that 90% contained physical aggression, and nearly 50% included verbal aggression, with women being the primary targets. The normalisation of such content desensitises audiences, leading to rising cases of gender-based violence and sexual objectification. Moreover, the Bois Locker Room scandal in India demonstrated how exposure to explicit content among teenagers fosters a rape culture mentality, with young boys casually discussing sexual violence. This indicates a deep-rooted crisis fuelled by unregulated content, which social media companies have failed to address adequately.

Legal And Regulatory Challenges in India

India currently lacks a comprehensive regulatory framework for online content. While Section 67A of the IT Act (2000) prohibits sexually explicit content, enforcement remains weak due to the absence of stringent monitoring mechanisms. Similarly, the POSCO Act (2012) criminalises child pornography but fails to regulate suggestive content that may lead to exploitation. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, introduced a three-tier regulation system for digital content. However, critics argue that the self-regulatory mechanism is insufficient, as platforms often evade accountability. Additionally, the absence of an independent oversight body allows digital corporations to operate with minimal consequences.

To counteract the dangers of unregulated content, experts have suggested stronger regulatory measures, including:

Mandatory Aadhaar-based verification for access to sensitive content.

A dedicated independent regulatory body similar to Australia's Classification Board.

Heavy penalties for social media companies failing to moderate harmful content.

Parental control mandates on OTT and social media platforms.

Cultural And Moral Erosion

Platforms such as Ullu, Kooku, and Primeflix have emerged as key players in the soft pornography industry, depicting taboo relationships and exploitative storylines. The result is a steady erosion of social values, leading to desensitisation toward moral and ethical boundaries. With an average first exposure to pornography occurring at age 12, young minds are increasingly influenced by unrealistic and harmful depictions of relationships. The addiction to explicit content leads to psychological consequences, including distorted perceptions of consent, emotional desensitisation, and increased aggression.

The porn industry, which generates over $100 billion annually, thrives on the exploitation of women and minors. Studies indicate that 43% of child pornography is created by family members or acquaintances, revealing a systemic issue that demands urgent intervention. India's current ban on pornographic websites has been largely ineffective, as users bypass restrictions using VPN services and alternative platforms.

The unregulated nature of digital content has led to a social, psychological, and moral crisis. The profit-driven approach of digital platforms has allowed harmful content to flourish, affecting mental health, societal structures, and gender relations.

India must adopt a multi-pronged approach involving strict legal reforms, digital literacy programs, parental control measures, and technological advancements to curb this growing menace. It is imperative that social media corporations be held accountable, and citizens be educated about the dangers of unregulated content. Without immediate action, digital anarchy will continue to erode the very fabric of society, leading to irreversible consequences for future generations.

(Rajiv Tuli is an independent author and columnist, and Dr. Barthwal teaches Political Science at the University of Delhi.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author