It is both disconcerting and revealing that in 2025, nearly a decade after self-styled godman Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, aka Asaram Bapu, was convicted for raping a minor, a couple of staff at the Surat New Civil Hospital in Gujarat were seen offering prayers to him. The video footage of the event went viral on social media, forcing authorities to remove a security guard and a Class 1 officer from their positions.

Similarly, in Delhi, the police are in search of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, another 'godman' accused of sexually harassing female students at a management institute. Only a string of complaints from the victims and a letter from the IAF brought the matter to light, post which Chaitanyananda has been on the run.

These cases merit the question: what does it say about our society when criminals, under the garb of religion or spirituality, continue to command such blind loyalty not only from normal people but also from government institutions?

'Revered Convicts'

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013, following allegations of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Uttar Pradesh. Two months later, in October 2013, Asaram and his son, Narayan Sai, were accused of raping two sisters at their ashram in Surat.

The conviction followed credible evidence, survivor testimony, and years of legal battle. Yet, despite being a convicted criminal, the devotion for Asaram hasn't waned in parts of the country - especially in Gujarat, his home state. Such was the power and influence of Asaram that many key witnesses in the case were attacked or went missing even when he was in jail. His 'faithful' followers did not spare the policemen. The police officer who was investigating the case faced regular threats. Both he and his son Narayan Sai - also serving a life term for rape - evaded conviction for a long time due to political protection.

Similarly, jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, has become a master of parole leaves. Most recently, he was granted a 40-day parole, on August 5.

Godmen like Asaram and Ram Rahim have lakhs of followers and financial power. The unwavering trust placed by followers in these so-called spiritual leaders grants them substantial moral and social authority, which becomes more impactful with the political support they receive. In fact, the political backing they receive is due to their mass following.

Religious belief is an individual right. However, when such beliefs cloud one's judgment of truth and justice, it becomes hazardous. When healthcare professionals - who are expected to hold on to principles of science, ethics, and public service - publicly venerate a convicted rapist, it indicates a disturbing disconnect from both moral and civic duties.

Respect The Law

This isn't merely about faith. When we let public servants worship a criminal in religious robes, we normalise the idea that power, especially spiritual or political, puts one above the law. The Surat Civil Hospital, where this incident occurred, has much to answer for. The Resident Medical Officer has condemned the incident and said it shouldn't have happened. "One of our staff members had called me and sought permission for distributing fruits to patients by Asaram's followers, to which we agreed. However, no permission was taken for putting up the photo and pooja in the hospital premises," he said.

However, no inquiry has been initiated into the incident. Didn't the case require some exemplary disciplinary action? A point to note: would the reaction of the public and authorities have been the same had the hospital staff praised a terrorist or a common murderer? Unlikely. So why the selective sympathy when the person in question is a so-called 'godman'?

The sustained public appeal of controversial figures like Asaram reflects a deeper malaise in society - the followers' refusal to challenge and discard their beliefs even when they become destructive. The Surat Civil Hospital staff's actions may seem like a local incident, but they also reflect a much bigger problem India faces. This isn't just a lapse in judgment - it's a failure of institutional ethics. Silence from authorities will further normalise such acts.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author