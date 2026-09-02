Opinion | Counting Better, Growing Faster: Inside India's GDP Debate

Every time India's GDP grows fast, the same accusation follows, that the numbers are cooked. The latest Q1 FY27 release has revived this complaint, with critics pointing out that GDP for the year-ago quarter is now lower than what the old series showed.

That understanding is wrong, and the data shows exactly why.

Growth should be calculated on same series, same methods

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund had rated India's GDP calculation methodology as Grade C. In February 2026, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) addressed this by switching the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23, a routine exercise aligned with UN standards.

The real issue is that India's February 2026 GDP revision was not simply a change of base year. It was a broad revision of the national-accounts system, involving new data sources, changes in estimation methods, wider coverage and new price/volume measures. This is why even nominal GDP shifted.

Start with prices. MoSPI has begun using newer price data, including double deflation and the Producer Price Index. Importantly, MoSPI itself notes that revisions affect both current-price and constant-price estimates.

At the same time, it leaned more heavily on surveys to capture informal-sector activity, used GST data to track corporate output across states, and refined government spending estimates.

Moreover, past GDP figures haven't only been revised down, SBI notes that Q4 FY26 current-price GDP growth was actually revised upward, from 9.1% to 9.2% while constant prices have moved from 7.8% to 8.6%. That alone should end the debate: a revision designed to manufacture a rosier growth number does not also revise past quarters upward.

The underlying growth story remains strong

Strip away the base-revision debate, and the underlying growth story is hard to dismiss. Manufacturing growth accelerated to 9.2% in Q1 FY27, from 8.3% a year earlier. Financial, real estate and IT services grew 12.1%, up from 8.8% in the same time frame. Credit growth reached 18.3% at the end of the June quarter, its fastest pace in a decade. An analysis of 50 high-frequency indicators found that 86% were accelerating, compared with 69% a year earlier, with improvements in vehicle registrations, electricity consumption and cargo traffic.

The more interesting shift is in investment, which has long been India's weak link. Gross fixed capital formation jumped to 11.9% in Q1 FY27 from 5.8% a year ago. Private investment announcements touched ~CHECK~13.1 lakh crore in the quarter alone, up over 70% both year-on-year and sequentially. As per Periodic Labor Force Survey, Labour Force Participation rate remains in Q1 FY27 remains broadly comparable to Q1 FY26 at 54.6% while unemployment rate remains the same at 5.4%.

Government that delivered, by the numbers and on the ground

Much of this growth reflects the government's own heavy lifting. Government Final Consumption Expenditure rose 9.5% in Q1 FY27, up sharply from 4.0% a year earlier.

When the energy crisis hit in February, India's domestic LPG production covered barely a third of daily consumption, just as 85% of its supply lines were disrupted. The government responded fast. We raised LPG output by 59%, from 34 to 54 thousand metric tonnes per day, and cut the Middle East's share of crude imports from 47% to just 18% within weeks. This mix of diplomatic outreach, rapid domestic scale-up, subsidy-backed protection for consumers, and import diversification helped avert what could have become a full-blown scarcity crisis, a genuinely commendable feat of crisis management.

What emerges, then, is a government not just managing a statistical transition but actively steering outcomes on the ground, whether through capex, credit growth, or crisis diplomacy during the Hormuz shock. Seen this way, the base-revision episode and the growth data are really the same story told twice. Critics conflating the two mistake a technical upgrade for a political cover-up.

The honest conclusion is this: India's GDP numbers are not just defensible, they are more credible than the series they replaced. The revision fixed a methodology the IMF itself had flagged as weak, and it happened to coincide with a quarter of genuinely strong growth. This is India's statistical system finally catching up to its economy.

(Amit Malviya is Sah Prabhari of BJP West Bengal and member of the national executive and Anuj Gupta is public policy commentator and worked with Government of India)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author