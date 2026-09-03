Nepal Floods: Owner Of 'Green House' Shares Survival Story, Says "We Got A Second Life"

Lakshmi Pandey, whose green-painted house became a symbol of survival after devastating floods in Nepal, has recounted the terrifying moments when floodwaters swept through her neighbourhood. The floods, which struck Nepal on August 26, caused widespread destruction and loss of life. Police said 1,127 people had died so far. Amid the devastation, images of Ms Pandey's green house in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, standing amid the floodwaters went viral on social media.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Pandey recalled how she and her husband rushed home after learning that floodwaters were approaching. They had been at their shop, about five minutes away, while her mother-in-law and daughter were at home.

"We immediately ran back home because my mother-in-law and daughter were alone there," she said.

The family tried to get everyone out of the house, but the situation deteriorated quickly. Ms Pandey went to the terrace and warned her mother-in-law that the flood was coming and they needed to leave.

Her mother-in-law initially refused, saying that such a major flood had never occurred in the area before. But moments later, the old bridge nearby collapsed.

"Seeing the bridge collapse, I told her again that we had to run," Ms Pandey said.

Watch the video here:

By the time the family came down from the roof, floodwater had reached the house. Ms Pandey, her husband, father-in-law and others were forced to return to the roof as the water continued to rise.

"The waves were so strong that even our house was shaking. We thought we would not survive," she said.

Also Read | In Nepal Flash Floods, A House Stands Amid Destruction. Family Rescued Safely

Four or five neighbours then risked their lives to rescue the family of six.

"They are no less than gods to us," Ms Pandey said.

While several homes in the surrounding area were swept away or badly damaged, the green house remained standing.

"We feel lucky to have survived. It is like a second birth for us. We had climbed to the upper floor as flood water had entered my house. Even during the Nepal earthquake, we felt very strong tremors, and the nearby houses collapsed. We were rescued and saved by our neighbours," she said.

Why did the green house survive?

A visit to the site showed that the house's survival was not simply a matter of strong construction. Its position also appears to have played an important role.

The house was built at an angle rather than directly facing the river. This meant that the force of the floodwater was not directed straight at its walls, allowing much of the water to flow around the structure.

The house, however, was not left completely untouched. Floodwater caused extensive damage both inside and outside the property, and the family has since moved to another location while repairs are carried out.