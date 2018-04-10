BJP president Amit Shah having lunch with a Dalit family in Jaipur (July, 2017)

Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2, saw massive protests and violence across north India

BSP chief Mayawati has said that success of the recent Bharat Bandh left the BJP scared of Dalits

PM Modi's "stoic silence" shows BJP-RSS is working towards making India Dalit-free, Congress alleged

Rohith Vemula committed suicide in his hostel room on January 17, 2016 in protest against the discrimination of Dalits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 125th birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet has 3 Dalit ministers