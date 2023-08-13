The corporate world and bureaucracy in India work five days a week. Courts take summer and winter breaks. At a time when 'work-life balance' is an acceptable norm, constabulary in the state police and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) work seven days a week, through the year. Yet, they are expected to be as agile, composed and outcome-oriented as people working five or six days a week. Incidents of fratricide are not uncommon among CAPFs and police. Recently, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable killed his senior and three passengers while on duty on a train. The law will take its own course in this case but the malaise is deeper and needs to be addressed on a war-footing to avert such disasters. Triggers for such acts include issues related to humiliation, harassment and leave-related concerns.

"In the paramilitary, CAPFs and battalions of state-armed police, the conditions of barracks are uninhabitable in most cases. Living conditions are horrid. Long working hours, no weekly offs, no fixed time to have meals, dealing with investigations and law and order simultaneously, and the perpetual pressure to deliver quick results in the state police heightens stress levels. Carrying a weapon, especially if it's a long weapon, for decades together, is cumbersome. The denial of leave when needed results in antipathy towards seniors. And the channels to vent their anguish is negligible," says a senior IPS officer on conditions of anonymity.

Among the lower ranks, a maximum of two to three promotions are likely during a professional life spanning three decades or more. So, they have hardly anything to look forward to in a long career. The job mostly remains the same, even after promotions. Most of them come from rural backgrounds and have lots of issues related to land disputes, children, ageing parents. Not getting leave even for genuine reasons leads to frustration and, in extreme cases, takes the form of impulsive retaliatory action against the superiors.

A glaring lacuna in the recruitment process of constabulary and jawans is the complete absence of psychological parameters in the assessment. Even during training, no psychologist is involved to analyse their behaviour. In fact, throughout their service, no such evaluation is done.

"The constabulary is overworked, away from family with no shock absorber. Psychological evaluation even if done is not an incisive one. Psychotic outbursts take time to happen. A lot of interactions between officers and jawans, like games, parades, social events and sainik sammelans are scheduled. An intelligent officer can easily make out if there is something amiss in any of his juniors. However, not many officers attend these events, including parades, now," says Dr Vikram Singh, chancellor, Noida International University and former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh.

There is no immediate redressal of grievances. As a result, a constable or head constable undergoing mental stress is unable to vent it out or share it openly unless the superiors proactively take notice and appropriately address the issue. On the contrary, even small mistakes are dissected and draw punishment. Superiors constantly demand high levels of accountability and at times are harsh.

Delhi-based counselling psychologist Shruti Varma says, "High-stress environments in police, military, or para-military forces, coupled with exposure to traumatic events, can exacerbate existing mental health issues or lead to new ones. Junior-ranking personnel often face immense pressure due to their responsibilities and expectations. Long deployments, constant risk exposure, and lack of adequate support can contribute to stress and burnout, leading to extreme actions as a result of feeling overwhelmed. Perceived injustice, lack of career advancement opportunities, or unfair treatment might contribute to feelings of frustration and resentment. Extensive training in combat and conflict situations can sometimes desensitise individuals to violence, making it easier for them to take extreme actions in moments of intense emotions or anger."

'Police' being a state subject, the implementation of police reforms is the responsibility of each state. The Police Act, 1861, framed by the British in the aftermath of the 1857 mutiny, is archaic. The transformation of the police from being a brute force to a friendly protector with service orientation has not been accomplished despite recommendations made by several police reforms committees. Containing violence, handling internal strife, maintaining law and order, guarding borders, facing life-threatening situations with no structural framework in their service conditions to show concern or care has taken its toll on a few fragile ones.

"Providing better mental health support and counselling for personnel can help identify and address potential issues early on. Strengthening leadership training to promote respectful and transparent communication can also contribute to a healthier environment. Additionally, implementing systems for reporting and addressing grievances impartially can help address any underlying problems before they escalate. Creating a culture that values human rights and accountability is crucial for preventing such drastic actions," says Maj.(Dr) Subrata Chatterjee (Retd.)

The need of the hour is to delve deep into the root cause. Averting such incidents requires a multi-faceted approach. "Regular mental health assessments, counselling services and access to confidential support can help identify and address mental health issues early on. Leaders and managers should be made to undergo emotional intelligence and other leadership development training. A healthy command structure that values open communication and mutual respect can contribute to reducing incidents of violence," advises Shruti Verma.

Both the problems and potential solutions to India's CAPF and police forces are well recognised. The absence of political will has stalled critical reforms. With an increasing number of lawmakers with criminal background, professionalising the forces would be detrimental to their political growth.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author