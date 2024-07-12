On December 10, 2022, we were booked in Business Class to Dubai on Air India. Upon reaching the check-in counter, we were informed that five seats in business class were broken. Consequently, we were offered extra legroom seats in economy class while retaining our business class seats for the next flight.

The staff tried to reassure us that it would be fine for a short flight, but we had important meetings scheduled in Dubai the following morning, so we declined. After learning that the issue was with the TVs, we expressed that we didn't mind as we just wanted to sleep. Despite this, we were forced to write a letter stating we had no objection to flying with broken seats in business class to avoid future claims for compensation.

This was my first experience with Air India post the Tata takeover. As we boarded the flight, we saw empty business-class seats. Interestingly, just before take-off, five people in pilots' uniforms occupied the supposedly broken seats, leaving business class fully occupied. The TV in my seat, which was claimed to be non-functional, worked perfectly fine. It was clear this was done to accommodate their own team.

While it's easy to dwell on negative experiences, there was a positive aspect to this journey. On our return flight on December 13, which was a midnight flight, it was my daughter's birthday. The Air India crew overheard this and, instead of the usual welcome drink, they brought champagne for all of us to celebrate even before we took off. This thoughtful gesture was indeed touching. When I inquired whether this change was due to the Tata takeover, the crew responded that this was always how Air India operated, which was intriguing.

What Does Air India Stand For?

Although I am not an aviation expert, my background in hospitality and customer service makes me appreciate organisations focused on service excellence. Transforming Air India is indeed an uphill task, but with dedicated efforts, it holds the potential for significant improvement and success. My friends working in the transformation team are committed to changing the airline, but culture is not built in a day. It takes years and positive reinforcement of company values. What does Air India stand for? Even they are struggling with that.

It's important to understand where Air India was before the Tata Group buyout. Air India operates over 140 aircraft, most of which are over a decade old and have never been refurbished. Airline veterans say that every seven to eight years, there should be a full refurbishment to keep the cabin fresh and functional. With broken seats and worn-out interiors, there is a significant problem, as there are no spare parts available, taking up to 18 months to get replacements. For example, even when the new flight on the Zurich to Delhi sector launched on June 16, my daughter was informed that 12 seats in business class were broken. Competing with Swiss Air from Zurich, which has great aircraft and service, Air India's branding suffers as people are unlikely to return after a poor first experience.

The Vistara Shutdown

One of the biggest blunders by the Tata Group is shutting down Vistara. The merger with Air India is poorly executed and ill-timed. The government and the Tata Group were aware that Air India was a defunct asset with old, tired planes, yet they approved the merger plan for short-term financial gain. Why couldn't the merger have been postponed for two years? The financial burden of maintaining Vistara could have been justified by its operational excellence and newer planes.

Vistara, with its reputation for service excellence and 70 new planes, contrasts sharply with Air India's outdated fleet. It is baffling that the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed the merger of a modern, well-functioning airline like Vistara with an outdated one and has approved Tata's decision to rebrand it as Air India.

Poor product and poor communication are two significant issues. Air India should conduct a masterclass on how not to communicate while running a consumer company. I recently travelled from Delhi to Hyderabad on Air India. The aircraft was fine and the service was great. But there was a communication problem. The flight was supposed to take off at 9:40 am, but it took off 40 minutes later without any announcement. The crew later informed us that a connecting flight from Amsterdam had passengers boarding this flight. This could have been communicated to all passengers so everyone knows the reason for the delay.

Respecting Public Opinion

Air India needs a communication protocol. Weekly updates on the fleet, on-time performance, and consistency on social media channels can help shift consumer opinion. Public opinion overwhelmingly suggests that the merger was a mistake. The Tata Group, the Competition Commission of India, and the Civil Aviation Ministry could have conducted a small consumer survey. My tweet on this received overwhelming responses - over 95% felt that Vistara and Air India should not have merged. Recent mishandling cases in Air India, whether it is long waits or lack of communication, highlight this.

The transformation team at Air India is under immense pressure, trying their best. Building a culture of service excellence takes time. With the sudden merger of a well-functioning airline with an old one, the hope is that the amalgamation will create a better airline. However, why couldn't this merger wait for 24 months? In a resurgent India, this is a classic case of ignoring public opinion. Flying in India is becoming restricted to a duopoly, so the consumer's choice is limited.

In conclusion, India faces challenging times in aviation. As a consumer, you have everything to lose post-September, when Vistara fades away. All you can do is pray that your Air India flight takes off on time and that you have a new plane. And do remember, good times don't last forever, the new feeling of flying Vistara is gone and dead too soon. The only silver lining is that even bad times don't last forever, and maybe Indigo and Akasa will take service excellence to new heights, till a resurgent Air India becomes the airline that you really want to be proud of.

