Zomato CEO Delivers Orders In Company T-Shirt Once Every 3 Months, Naukri.com Founder Reveals

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Naukri.com, recently revealed in a Twitter post that during one of his recent interactions with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, he learned that the entrepreneur delivers orders wearing the company's trademark red t-shirt at least once a quarter.

"Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Mr Bikhchandani tweeted.

The businessman also added that this practice of putting on a uniform and delivering orders on a bike unnoticed has been going on for the last three years.

Internet users appreciated Mr Goyal's effort and called his initiative "superb". "Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do for service organisations for real insight," wrote one user.

"Superb initiative , nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights," added another. A third commented, "Best way to understand the pain point of delivering partners," while a fourth added, "No job is too small, and it's great to do and experience what one expects from their associates..."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a top executive spent a day in the shoes of his employees. Earlier this year, President of Uber India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh picked up his riders to understand their perception and issues firsthand.