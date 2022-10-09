Zomato CEO Delivers Orders In Company T-Shirt Once Every 3 Months, Naukri.com Founder Reveals

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Naukri.com, recently revealed in a Twitter post that during one of his recent interactions with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, he learned that the entrepreneur delivers orders wearing the company's trademark red t-shirt at least once a quarter.
"Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Mr Bikhchandani tweeted.
Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him— Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022
The businessman also added that this practice of putting on a uniform and delivering orders on a bike unnoticed has been going on for the last three years.
Internet users appreciated Mr Goyal's effort and called his initiative "superb". "Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do for service organisations for real insight," wrote one user.
Also Read | "My Eyes May Be Small, But...": Nagaland Minister's Humour Yet Again Wins Internet
"Superb initiative , nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights," added another. A third commented, "Best way to understand the pain point of delivering partners," while a fourth added, "No job is too small, and it's great to do and experience what one expects from their associates..."
Meanwhile, this is not the first time a top executive spent a day in the shoes of his employees. Earlier this year, President of Uber India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh picked up his riders to understand their perception and issues firsthand.Click for more trending news