Zomato CEO Calls Out Swiggy For Night Deliveries. Mumbai Police Clarifies

A screenshot shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal called out their competition for delivering food orders after 8 pm in Mumbai. This he took to be in contravention of prohibitory orders issued by Mumbai Police and the government to curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced tough restrictions on Tuesday that included a ban on gatherings and only essential activities to break the chain of Covid infections.

"Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8 pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law," wrote Mr Goyal on Twitter Wednesday.

The Zomato CEO added that their competition was delivering food even after 8 pm. He shared a picture of food delivery platform Swiggy's homepage and said, "I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here."

Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law.



I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here. pic.twitter.com/LFd9qZUmED — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

Mumabi Police was quick to respond. They urged Mr Goyal to read the government notification. "It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified," Mumbai Police clarified while responding to the tweet.

Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2021

Here is how people reacted to the Zomato CEO's tweet.

You literally added some food to the cart and checked whether they are allowing you to place the order. Well played 😂 — Y (@Yogesh__PuroHit) April 14, 2021

Teacher teacher, please see what Rahul, Sriharsha and Nandan are doing behind your back???? — Vibhu Sharma (@vthemanager) April 14, 2021

Mr Goyal @deepigoyal, this is unethical. If you have any complaints, you should have done privately. — Sachin Garg (@sachindei65) April 15, 2021

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one place in the city. This is part of the Maharashtra government's curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state.