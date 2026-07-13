"Zero Civic Sense": Shillong Airbnb Host Alleges Guests Vandalised Property, Assaulted Caretaker

An Airbnb in Shillong, Meghalaya, has accused a group of guests of vandalising the property, assaulting a caretaker and threatening staff after being asked to leave. The allegations surfaced after the owner of The Oakwood, a homestay in Shillong's Risa Colony, shared before-and-after videos on Instagram showing the condition of the property before the guests checked in and after they left. The post has since gone viral, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

According to the host, the guests allegedly violated multiple house rules during their stay. They were accused of bringing unauthorised visitors onto the property, consuming alcohol, smoking inside the rooms despite a strict no-smoking policy, and damaging furniture and other parts of the homestay. The owner further alleged that the situation escalated when the guests were asked to vacate the premises.

In the Instagram post, the host claimed the group became aggressive, assaulted the caretaker and threatened both the caretaker and the host with the help of an armed security guard accompanying them. Sharing the videos, the owner expressed disappointment over the alleged destruction of the newly established homestay, writing that months of effort had gone into creating a comfortable space for guests, only to see it left in a damaged condition.

"All the effort to put up a homestay property for a comfortable stay of guests. And then this is how some of them treat the property. With zero civic sense," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The host also claimed that one of the guests denied responsibility, insisting the property was already damaged before their arrival despite the owner sharing videos showing its earlier condition. In the post, the Airbnb owner identified the guests and urged other homestay owners in Shillong and across Meghalaya to exercise caution before accepting bookings from them.

"This is for the information of all Homestay and Guesthouse owners in Shillong/Meghalaya. If you ever come across this person, Vikash Singh (@vikas.0520 ) please never allow them to book your property. @akhand_suryavanshi_ even raised hands to our caretaker. While we go the extra distance to ensure guests are at ease, homestay owners don't deserve this kind of treatment," the post added.

The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with many users condemning the alleged behaviour and calling for stricter accountability for guests who damage rental properties or intimidate hospitality staff.

One user wrote, "Please blacklist these guests! It's a good thing you shared the ID. This is beyond ridiculous and they should pay for everything they damaged. I hope you have charged them."

Another commented, "Truly disgusting behaviour. Absolutely unacceptable. I'm so sorry this happened to your property — I can only imagine how upsetting this is. Thank you for sharing this warning with other hosts." A third user said, "This is a blatant act of vandalism! There should be zero tolerance for such irresponsible and destructive behaviour. Those responsible must be held accountable, charged for every loss incurred, and blacklisted."