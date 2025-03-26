"Zero Civic Sense": Plastic Waste, Gutka Stains At Indian Hill Station Infuriates Internet

A shocking viral post has reignited the conversation on responsible tourism in India, highlighting the urgent need for tourists to take ownership of their waste. The debate started after a Reddit user recently shared images of gutkha packets and stains desecrating the pristine white snow at an altitude of over 9,000 feet, sparking widespread outrage and concern. The photo reveals gutka stains, empty plastic bottles, and snack packets scattered about, despite there being only around 100 tourists at the location.

"At 9,000 feet above sea level, there are hardly 100 tourists, yet there is Gutka & Litter in the snow. What's stopping Indian tourists from picking up their own trash?" the post was captioned on Reddit.

See the post here:

The Reddit user's post quickly went viral, with many social media users expressing frustration and embarrassment over the blatant disregard for the environment. One user wrote, "It's frustrating to see such disregard for nature. People need to realize their impact on these beautiful places."

Another commented, "What's funny is that these same people will behave when abroad, because they know they will have to face consequences for this kinda stuff."

A third said, "Zero civic sense and if you call out this behaviour, you are the uptight one who's talking nonsense and needs to relax."

A fourth added, "There should be a camera & whoever gets caught littering or spitting gutka should be shown in large digital banners as a shame . Then only these people will understand & yeah ik some gonna do this still." A fifth stated, "India can't be developed without its people developing a civic sense first."