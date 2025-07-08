Kerala Student Creates Eco-Friendly Pen To Reduce Plastic Waste

Amala Jose, a college student from Idukki, Kerala, has created an innovative biodegradable pen called PenCanvas, aiming to reduce plastic waste caused by everyday items, Onmanorama News. A former Business Management student at St Joseph's College, Moolamattom, Amala developed the idea during her studies.

"During my second year, I attended a seminar at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Kochi, where bioplastics and biopolymers were discussed. That session sparked the idea," Amala told the news portal.

With support from her mentors, Dr Sharon Lee Jose from the Management Department and Dr. Robin John from the Physics Department, Amala explored sustainable materials and successfully created an eco-friendly alternative to regular plastic pens.

"Sustainable materials are the future. Amala's participation in various events, including industry visits and seminars organised through the Kerala Startup Mission's RINK (Research Innovation Network Kerala) platform, gave her exposure to real-world innovation," said Dr Robin John.

Her college's incubation centre, Novation Nexus, played a vital role in turning the idea into a market-ready product. PenCanvas is now gaining attention for its contribution to sustainable innovation.

Initiatives like this need to be promoted, as plastic waste has become a massive issue, with microplastics now infiltrating the human body while 2,000 garbage trucks' worth of plastic pollution pours into oceans, rivers, and lakes daily, according to the UN. This global problem threatens ecosystems, livelihoods, and human well-being. Annually, 19-23 million tonnes of plastic waste contaminate aquatic ecosystems, altering habitats and exacerbating climate change. The environmental, social, economic, and health risks of plastics must be assessed alongside other stressors like climate change and ecosystem degradation. Immediate action is crucial to mitigate the devastating impact of plastic pollution.