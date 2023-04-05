YouTuber's Prank Not Taken 'Very Well,' Shot in Shopping Mall

Screengrab from one of the videos of Tanner Cook.

A 21-year-old YouTuber in the United States who is famous for funny pranks faced the shock of his life when a victim of one of his practical jokes shot him in the abdomen. This happened when he was shooting a prank video for his channel inside the Dulles Town Centre mall in Virginia.

The Guardian reported that, with his nearly 40,000 subscribers, Tanner Cook, a prankster on the Classified Goons YouTube channel, posts videos in which he plays practical jokes on random people. According to investigators and an interview Cook gave to the nearby TV station WUSA, he was being recorded by a friend when events took a nearly fatal turn.

According to court records and a judge in the Loudoun County General District Court, the shooter was a 31-year-old man named Alan Colie.

The news outlet added that attacker Colie was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a handgun to commit a crime, and firing a gun inside a building.

Sheriff Mike Chapman stated that the altercation between the two guys that started in the food court was what led to the shooting. Many in the mall were terrified by the gunfire.

YouTuber Cook was brought to the hospital and treated for his wounds.

"I was playing a simple joke, and this guy didn't take it very well," Cook told WUSA from his hospital bed.

The Guardian reported that Cook's page contains clips of him acting as if he is vomiting on ride-sharing service drivers, making a fast-food restaurant employee nervous by going behind the establishment's counter, and bothering people at stores.