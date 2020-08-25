YouTuber Creates Giant Explosion With 10,000 Litres Of Coca-Cola

YouTuber Maxim Monakhov created a veritable volcano of the soft drink

Creating a mini explosion by mixing Coca-Cola with baking soda or Mentos has been a popular science experiment for years, but one Russian YouTuber recently took this stunt to new extremes. According to the New York Post, YouTuber Maxim Monakhov created a veritable volcano of the soft drink in a feat that took four years. He did so by combining 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola with baking soda in a video that has gone viral online.

With the help of a team, Mr Monakhov - better known as Mamix - set up a huge geyser in the middle of an empty field. "In total, I will spend more than 700,000 rubles [over Rs 6.9 lakh ] for the video today," says Mamix in the video, according to the Daily Mail. In the nearly 20-minute video, he and his team filled the geyser with thousands of litres of soda and then dumped a tub of baking soda in it to create a gigantic explosion.

Watch it below:

Since being uploaded on August 21, the video has collected over 7 million views on YouTube, along with 1.2 lakh comments.

"The white lab coats are a nice touch: it increases the scientific content. Thank you guys, you gave me a good laugh!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"I've done this with a regular size 2 liter bottle of coke and Mentos candy. Awesome to see a giant version!" said another.

According to the University of California Santa Barbara's Science Line, the explosions are a result of combining the acidic soft drink with the carbonate in baking soda, which creates hydrogen carbonate. Hydrogen carbonate then breaks up to become carbon dioxide and water, which bubbles off as gas.