Young Fan Opens Up After 'Phillies Karen' Snatched Home Run Ball From Him: 'She Was Gonna...'

The young Phillies fan whose birthday was soured by the woman who snatched the home run ball from him that his father retrieved has opened up about the incident. The child named Lincoln Feltwell, alongside his father, Drew Feltwell, was in the stands of the LoanDepot Park when the incident took place, which has since gone viral on social media.

Lincoln said he was made to feel defeated and forced to hand over the prized possession by the bully who charged at the father-son duo.

"I wasn't very happy that we had to give it to her, but we can't win. She was gonna get it anyways," the youngster told NBC10 Philadelphia.

The heated altercation unfolded when the youngster's father, Mr Feltwell, scrambled toward the home run ball, smashed by Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader during the Major League Baseball (MLB) match against the Miami Marlins on Friday (Sept 5).

Mr Feltwell was successful in his pursuit of grabbing the ball and returned triumphantly to give it away to his son. However, moments later, a woman, who is being referred to as 'Phillies Karen', charged at Mr Feltwell, grabbed his shoulders and demanded the ball back, seemingly under the belief she was entitled to it since it was closer to her seat.

As per Mr Feltwell, the woman jumped in front of him, reached for his arm and started going off, stating that it was her ball.

“I jumped out of my skin and I was like, you know, like ‘Why are you here?' you know, ‘Go away.' And she's like, ‘That's my ball! You stole out of – those are from our seats.' And I said, ‘There was nobody in that seat,' you know. She said, ‘That's from where we were sitting,' and she just went on and on.”

With a lot of eyes and cameras on him, Mr Feltwell said he had two options: whether to do something and regret the situation or be a dad and show his son, Lincoln, "how to de-escalate the situation".

“We were there to get a home run ball. I thought I had accomplished this great thing and putting [it] in his glove meant a lot and she was just so adamant and loud and yelling and persistent and I just didn't want to deal with it anymore.”

A Marlins representative later came to the section, apologised to Lincoln, and gave him a "goodie bag" with various gifts. He also got to meet Bader after the game and received a signed bat from the player to make up for the incident.