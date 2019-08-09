You Should Never Touch Open Switchboards. Viral Cat Pics Explain Why...

Pictures of a cat after it received an electric shock have gone viral online.

Never has the saying "curiosity killed the cat" come so close to being true. A post going viral on Twitter explains why. Shared by Twitter user @owurakuwaa, the post contains four photographs that show a pet cat exploring an open switchboard. Unfortunately, things don't go well for the cat, who receives a mild electric shock from the switchboard. Pictures shared online show it with hair standing upright, much like a cartoon character's.

The pictures first appeared online in May this year, when they were shared on Instagram. They resurfaced again when @owurakuwaa shared them on Twitter on Tuesday.

Curiosity almost killed the cat last night😂 pic.twitter.com/3Vq2eH6u1f — Gladys👅💦 (@owurakuwaa) August 6, 2019

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 13,000 'likes' and a ton of comments. Most people can't stop laughing at the cat's confused expression:

This is the funniest thing I've seen all day 😂🤣🤣🤣 — AppyGaGirl (@beautifulnaa) August 6, 2019

If Albert Einstein was a cat😸😂😂😂😂 — Ruchi Agarwal (@RuchiAg65250454) August 6, 2019

Cat be looking like Rick from Rick and Morty — Augustin_kamps (@AugustinKamps) August 8, 2019

What do you think of the pictures? Let us know using the comments section.

