'You Might Be In Wrong Room': Professor's Hilarious Blunder Leaves Internet In Splits

A professor's hilarious blunder has left the internet in splits. Taking to Twitter, Professor Joseph Mullins shared how he was hurt when none of his students showed up for his class. "Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40," he wrote on the microblogging website. Mr Mullins further explained that when he decided to write an email to his students and tell them that his feelings were hurt, the reply he received turned his sad situation into a funny one.

"Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings. 2 mins later, I get a reply: "Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room." So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever," the Professor's tweet read.

In another post, Mr Mullin wrote, "My wife really wants me to mention that I was sleep deprived because I got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia." He jokingly also said that his wife is "absolutely roasting me in every group chat about my decidedly not chill reaction to this blowing up."

Mr Mullin shared about his hilarious blunder on Wednesday and since then his post has gone viral. One of his students also replied to the tweet along with the screenshot of the mail the professor shared with his students.

Meanwhile, internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. Some even shared their own hilarious experiences.

"If it makes you feel better one day my PI came in ranting about how none of her undergrad students showed up for their final exam, turns out she showed up to give the exam on the wrong day," wrote one user. "It must have been my first or second AEA meetings. I was walking through the lobby and met Oliver Williamson, who was chairing my session the following day. I said: "Hello Prof Williamson." He answered: "Where were you? We just had our session and waited for you for 15 minutes" said another.

A third user commented, "Please know I am laughing with tears in my eyes out of empathy, not judgement," while a fourth added, "My story is nowhere as cool. For an exec education class (so not on a regular schedule), I was once in the right room but one week too early!"

