You Have 15 Seconds To Find The Snake In This Pic. Ready, Steady, Go...

Can you see the snake hidden in this pic?

'Find the object' and 'find the animal' puzzles often go viral on social media. Recently, another 'find the animal' puzzle captured social media's attention - and this one is a real head-scratcher because it comes with a time limit. If you like to get your brain cells working with a good brainteaser, give this puzzle a shot. It also serves as a great way to test your eyesight and observation skills!

A few days ago, a Twitter user shared a picture of a pile of leaves and revealed that there was a snake hidden in it. The picture, at first glance, appears to show the ground covered with brown leaves. If you look carefully, however, you will be able to see a tiny snake carefully camouflaged among the leaves. But before you begin looking, keep in mind that you only have 15 seconds to find the sneaky reptile. So set your stopwatch before you scroll down any further.

Ready? Steady? Go...

Find the snake in 15 seconds... pic.twitter.com/Xr0e7tV4nq — ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? (@dm_ynwa) July 4, 2020

Were you able to spot the snake? If not, don't worry, you are not alone.

"I gave up and had to look at others' answer," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Someone please circle it," another requested, adding that not knowing the answer would ruin his day.

You can check the answer below:

The puzzle also made its way to Reddit, where some users identified the snake as a copperhead. Copperheads are a species of venomous snake common in North America. according to the biology department at Pennsylvania State University, Copperheads have light-brown, or orange, or pink bodies that are highlighted by dark, chestnut brown cross bands, which makes dried leaves the perfect camouflage for these snakes.