Yashraj Mukhate's Version Of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Compels Vishal Dadlani To Offer Collab

The video has accumulated more than 157,000 likes and over one million views.

The fever of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has taken over the world. Every now and then, we come across videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's songs. Now, joining the trend, musician Yashraj Mukhate, who is known to create catchy tunes from viral audios, has come out with his version of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song that even compelled composer Vishal Dadlani to comment on it.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Mukhate shared his marvellous version of the hit song, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He tweaked the lyrics of the song and fused it with SRK mouthing the words "Zinda Hain". "Bohot zor se gaana aaya mujhe (I wanted to sing)," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Mr Mukhate is seen singing a few lines from Pathaan's song, before continuing with his own lyrics. "Jhoome jo Pathaan meri jaan, de de jo zubaan meri jaan," he sings in the chorus.

Mr Mukhate shared the clip a few days back and since then his post has accumulated more than 157,000 likes and over one million views. The post garnered much love from celebrities and fans.

Even Vishal Dadlani, who composed the 'Pathaan' song with Sheykhar Ravjivani, asked the musician to make the full song and said that they can collaborate."Hahahahahahahaha, wah!!!! Poora banaiyye, collab release karte hain (compose the full song, then we will release a collab)" Mr Dadlani wrote.

Also Read | Vir Das Asks AI To Draw Posters For New Tour, Results Leave Internet Chuckling

Social media users also loved the new rendition of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. They flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. "I actually dig this version a lot," wrote one user. "Epic bro," said another.

A third user commented, "Digging this version more than the original." A fourth added, "Woah... This song has no ending!"

The song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' was written by Kumaar and sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar.

Featured Video Of The Day Video: Men Dance With Rifles, Fire, While Drinking On Ghaziabad Elevated Road