Vir Das Asks AI To Draw Posters For New Tour, Results Leave Internet Chuckling

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media platforms and has become the latest viral craze. Now, hopping on the trend, comedian Vir Das on Sunday revealed that he used an AI platform to draw posters for his new upcoming tour, the results of which he shared on Instagram.

The comedian posted a series of images which showed the distorted faces presumably of Mr Das. “Asked AI to draw some posters for the new tour. We're all gonna die soon,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Take a look below:

Shared just a few hours ago, Vir Das' post has already garnered more than 10,000 likes and several comments. Internet users were quick to react to AI-generated images. While some had a good laugh looking at the pictures, others wrote, “new nightmare unlocked”.

“Thanos was prettier,” hilariously wrote one user. “AI will replace the designers and artists they said,” commented another.

A third user said, “This looks like the new Go Goa Gone poster,” while a fourth jokingly added, “This looks like how you see yourself in the mirror.”

AI-generated art has become quite popular on the internet. Today, many artists and designers are using AI technology to create dynamic images, videos, and interactive content. There are several applications and tools widely available that allow users to create such pictures by simply entering the text or phrase in AI text-to-image generators.

Meanwhile, Vir Das regularly keeps his fans and followers entertained with quirky posts. A few days back, the comedian shared a screenshot of a mail he received about how a fan named his son after him. To this, Mr Das, in his witty style, said that he felt sorry and expressed regret for the fan. “Thank you...and...I'm sorry...but also...you should've known better,” he wrote.