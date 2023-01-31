Ronaldo To Justin Bieber, AI Reimagines Famous Personalities In Their Golden Years. See Pics

The incredible images are the work of photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas.

Images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making waves recently, and now one Turkey-based artist has used this technology to reimagine how some famous personalities will look like a few decades from now. The incredible images are the work of photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas, who created the portraits for his project titled "Young Age(d)".

Mr Yesiltas used AI technology to reimagine a range of modern-day celebrities and famous personalities. He shared a set of 9 images which included known figures in the field of entertainment, sports and politics. From teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg to Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the artist also reimaged images of celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa, Billy Eilish and Robert Pattinson.

Mr Yesiltas reimagined how the aforementioned famous personalities will look like in their golden years. "Behind this project lies the question of "What will some of the young people we know look like a few decades from now?". I look forward to your feedback and suggestions," Mr Yesiltas wrote in the caption of his post.

See it for yourself:

The compilations instantly took the internet by storm. Internet users were simply left amused with the concept. While some called the images "amazing," others praised the artists for giving a "peek into what most of us wonder."

"Love your work, Truly Amazing. And it gives a peek into what most of us wonder. Even more so with your other projects of people who are no longer with us!" wrote one user. "Just awesome again and again," said another.

A third user commented, "It'll be interesting to do a side-by-side comparison when he's this age for real," under the image showing Justin Bieber's reimagined look. "I absolutely love this AND all of your other creations. Beautiful & such thoughtful work!!" said another.

Meanwhile, AI-generated art has become quite popular on the internet. Today, many artists and designers are using AI technology to create dynamic images, videos, and interactive content. There are several applications and tools widely available that allow users to create such pictures by simply entering the text or phrase in AI text-to-image generators.