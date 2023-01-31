The app has been created by software engineer Sidhant Chadda. (Representative pic)

A new artificial intelligence (AI) app that allows users to "chat" with notable historical figures has gone viral. The app called 'Historical Figures' was released earlier this month as a way to have text conversations with any of the 20,000 notable people from history, NBC News reported. However, it has been hit with backlash over its inclusion of Adolf Hitler, his Nazi lieutenants and other dictators.

According to the outlet, the app has been created by 25-year-old Amazon software engineer Sidhant Chadda. It became available on Apple's App Store earlier this month and is climbing in the "Education" category. "With this app, you can chat with deceased individuals who have made a significant impact on history from ancient rulers and philosophers to modern-day politicians and artists," a description of Historical Figures states.

The app allows users to chat with over 20,000 virtual personalities, including Jesus Christ, Plato, Princess Diana, Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin. However, the decision to include dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Holocaust architect Heinrich Himmler has sparked viral controversy online, with critics saying that the AI app is not safe for schools.

Taking to Twitter, one user shared screenshots of a text exchange with Henry Ford's AI chatbot, which seemingly attempted to excuse his instances of anti-Semitism. "Yes, this is very historically accurate and useful and should definitely be used in classrooms," he sarcastically wrote. "This is my convo with Henry Ford where I try to get him to talk about his very well-documented antisemitism. This thing can't go anywhere NEAR a classroom," he added.

The Twitter users also shared a screenshot showing that the option to chat with Hitler was locked behind a paywall. "ICYMI putting Hitler behind a paywall was definitely a conscious monetization strategy from the developers. "Unlock Adolf Hitler for 500 coins" is quite the sentence. Just absolutely priceless UX work here. [infinite melting face emojis]," he tweeted.

Separately, another internet user posted a text chat with Himmler's chatbot, in which he apologised for his role in the Holocaust. "To everyone saying that AI can't be used for education: I just learned a lot about this Himmler guy and how he regrets everything he did," the Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, according to NBC News, the app's creator, Sidhant Chadda, said that the app is still a work in progress. "If I detect that the model's output is racist, sexist or hateful in content, I actually omit the response entirely," he stated. "People expect these historical figures to be truthful, but in reality, people are not always 100% honest," Mr Chadda continued, adding, "The politician is going to give a political answer in response, and that can create problems, but I think that's more honest from the historical perspective."

Mr Chadda also told the outlet that he is rethinking his app's monetization structure, including the price of access to Hitler, but he said he does have costs he'd like to cover. Mr Chadda built the app as a side project. So far, it's available only on Apple devices, and people were using it to pose questions about 4,000 to 5,000 times every 15 minutes, he said.